When he walked off the field after pitching a scoreless top of the seventh for Evansville, Alex Karnes needed just one run to get a complete-game victory in a Rock Valley Conference baseball game against Brodhead/Juda on Friday.
He contributed to his own cause with a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the inning, and Bennett Keller drove in Lincoln Keller on a walk-off double to give the Blue Devils (4-2 overall and Rock Valley) a thrilling win over the rival Cardinals.
In a game where scoring was at a premium, Karnes trailed Brodhead/Juda 2-1 with his team coming up to bat in the sixth.
Brad Bartz lined a single to left to score Bennett Keller and tie the game at 2-all, setting up the drama in the seventh.
Sam Searls led off the top of the inning for the Cardinals (3-2 overall and Rock Valley) with a single and advanced to second on a sac bunt. But the next two batters flew out and struck out, stranding Searls and leaving the door open for Evansville.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to travel to McFarland for their next game at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Brodhead/Juda is scheduled to play two against Monroe at UW-Whitewater on Saturday.
East Troy 10, Whitewater 7 — The Whippets came all the way back after falling behind 7-0, but the Trojans plated three runs in the top of the seventh inning to reclaim the lead and take home a Rock Valley Conference victory.
Eddie Rohloff and Connor Friend hit run-scoring doubles in Whitewater's four-run sixth that helped forge a 7-7 tie, but Seth Lingford's two-run double in East Troy's seventh put his team back on top.
Whitewater is now 0-7 overall, all Rock Valley contests, while East Troy improved to 2-4 and 1-3 in league play. The Whippets' next game will be at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at Clinton.
Clinton 15, Big Foot 2 (5) — Wesling drove in three runs at the plat and struck out seven on the mound in a complete game victory over the Chiefs in Walworth.
Williams, Thill and Whalen all had two RBI for Clinton (3-3, 2-2 Rock Valley). Big Foot fell to 0-5 overall and in Rock Valley play.
CLINTON 15, BIG FOOT 2 (5)
Clinton;811;14;—;15;7;3
Big Foot;000;20;—;2;2;4
Leading hitters—2B—Williams (C), Gill (C), Whalen (C), Thill (C).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—BF: Smith (L, 2-4-9-8-1-4), Nelson (3-3-6-2-3-2); C: Wesling (W, 5-2-2-0-7-3).
Lake Geneva Badger 12, Racine Park 2 (5) — O'Grady went 2-for-3 and scored three runs in the Badgers' victory over the Panthers.
Pitchers Blakeley and Wolff combined for seven strikeouts in the run-rule-shortened victory, while Slattery and McCarthy each drove in a pair of runs for Badger (4-2 overall, 2-2 Southern Lakes). The Badgers' next scheduled game is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Delavan-Darien.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 12, RACINE PARK 2 (5)
Racine;002;00;—;2;2;5
Badger;330;24;—;12;8;2
Leading hitters—O'Grady (B) 2x3. 2B—Walton (B), Stewart (B).