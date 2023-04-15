01STOCK_BASEBALL

When he walked off the field after pitching a scoreless top of the seventh for Evansville, Alex Karnes needed just one run to get a complete-game victory in a Rock Valley Conference baseball game against Brodhead/Juda on Friday.

He contributed to his own cause with a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the inning, and Bennett Keller drove in Lincoln Keller on a walk-off double to give the Blue Devils (4-2 overall and Rock Valley) a thrilling win over the rival Cardinals.

