01STOCK_BASEBALL

Elkhorn's Abe Herchenbach pitched a no-hitter and had six strikeouts against Big Foot in a 5-0 nonconference baseball victory on Friday, according to Elkhorn's GameChanger scorekeeper, though Big Foot's scorekeeper did charge one hit to Herchenbach.

The Elks (6-13 overall, 3-9 Southern Lakes) scored in the first inning courtesy of a Chiefs wild pitch. Elkhorn tacked on three more in the fourth with a two-RBI double from Herchenbach and an RBI single from Jake Lueptow. The Elks scored one final time in the fifth inning when Carter Georgalas scored a runner on a sacrifice fly. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you