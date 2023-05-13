Elkhorn's Abe Herchenbach pitched a no-hitter and had six strikeouts against Big Foot in a 5-0 nonconference baseball victory on Friday, according to Elkhorn's GameChanger scorekeeper, though Big Foot's scorekeeper did charge one hit to Herchenbach.
The Elks (6-13 overall, 3-9 Southern Lakes) scored in the first inning courtesy of a Chiefs wild pitch. Elkhorn tacked on three more in the fourth with a two-RBI double from Herchenbach and an RBI single from Jake Lueptow. The Elks scored one final time in the fifth inning when Carter Georgalas scored a runner on a sacrifice fly.
On Monday, Big Foot (3-15, 3-12 Rock Valley) will host Burlington Catholic Central while Elkhorn will host Union Grove on Tuesday.
ELKHORN 5, BIG FOOT 0
Elkhorn;100;31;—;5;6;1
Big Foot;000;00;—;0;0;2
Big Foot's scorekeeper had Elkhorn with no errors and Big Foot with one hit.
Leading hitters—Herchenbach (E) 2x3. 2B—Georgalas (E), Herchenbach. 3B—Paddock (E).
Lake Geneva Badger 6, Waukesha South 0—Sam Polyock and Travis Bates limited the Blackshirts to just three hits in a nonconference victory Saturday.
Polyock earned the victory after starting the game's first four innings and keeping Waukesha South (5-13, 3-7 Classic Eight) hitless and striking out eight. Bates pitched the final three innings of the contest for the Badgers (11-10, 6-6 Southern Lakes).
Badger built a 3-0 lead by the second inning and never looked back. Crete Slattery fell a triple short of the cycle after hitting a single, double and home run in the contest. Polyock recorded three hits in the game.
The Badgers will host Janesville Parker at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Edgerton tournament—Delavan-Darien (9-11, 1-11 Southern Lakes) won the Edgerton baseball tournament on Saturday with a 10-2 win over the Crimson Tide and an 8-2 win over Lake Mills (12-9, 6-1 Capitol North).
Edgerton (8-10, 6-9 Rock Valley) defeated Stoughton (4-15, 2-10 Badger) 6-3 and Lake Mills defeated the Vikings 14-8.
The Comets' Neil Janssen picked up a win over Edgerton and Mickey O'Grady defeated Lake Mills. Janssen pitched six innings, struck out seven and gave up just one hit to the Crimson Tide. O'Grady threw seven and one-thirds innings and punched out five.
At the plate, Nathan Huff recorded four hits in the tournament including a home run and a double.
Edgerton's Donovan Hatch received the win on the mound against Stoughton after pitching six innings and allowing three hits. Ethan Stengel hit a home run for the Crimson Tide against Delavan-Darien.
On Tuesday Edgerton will travel to Whitewater and Delavan-Darien will host Burlington.
EDGERTON BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
EDGERTON 6, STOUGHTON 3
Stoughton;000;000;3;—;3;5;2
Edgerton;024;000;0;—;6;8;1
Leading hitters—LaSchum (E) 2x4, Zellmer (E) 2x3, Muchka (S) 2x4. 2B—LaSchum, Reuter (S), Muchka.