A walk-off run in the seventh inning for Burlington gave Delavan-Darien a 4-3 Southern Lakes Conference baseball loss on Friday.
Down 1-0 entering the third inning, the Comets (11-12 overall, 2-12 conference) got on the board to tie the game with an RBI double from Nathan Huff. A Demons error extended the inning and in the next at-bat, Neil Janssen brought in the go-ahead run with a double to center field. Janssen recorded two hits in the contest.
Burlington (16-8, 10-4) scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game before the Comets' Carter Horton came through in the seventh with a sacrifice fly to give Delavan-Darien a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, the Comets gave up a single before recording two-straight outs. A walk put two runners on for Burlington's Kaleb Zabielski who hit a walk-off double to win the game at 4-3.
Delavan-Darien's game against Burlington was its final regular season contest. On Thursday, the No. 5 Comets will host No. 12 St. Augustine Prep for a WIAA regional matchup.
BURLINGTON 4, DELAVAN-DARIEN 3
Delavan-Darien;002;000;1;—;3;5;0
Burlington;010;010;2;—;4;7;2
Leading hitters—Diggins (B) 2x3, N. Janssen (DD) 2x4. 2B—Daubner (B), Zabielski (B), Weis (B), N. Hugg (DD), N. Janssen.
Westosha Central 9, Lake Geneva Badger 5—After tying the game in the sixth inning, the Badgers gave up five runs to the Falcons in the bottom of the inning in a Southern Lakes loss on Friday.
Badger (13-12, 6-8) scored two runs in the second inning thanks to an RBI double from Ryan McCarthy and an RBI single from Sam Polyock. The Badgers added two more in the sixth to tie the game at 4-4 with RBI's from Magnus Schanz and Polyock.
The Falcons (12-11, 6-8) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 9-4 lead. Badger scored one run in the seventh on an RBI double from Gavin Stewart, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Falcons' late surge.