A walk-off run in the seventh inning for Burlington gave Delavan-Darien a 4-3 Southern Lakes Conference baseball loss on Friday. 

Down 1-0 entering the third inning, the Comets (11-12 overall, 2-12 conference) got on the board to tie the game with an RBI double from Nathan Huff. A Demons error extended the inning and in the next at-bat, Neil Janssen brought in the go-ahead run with a double to center field. Janssen recorded two hits in the contest. 

