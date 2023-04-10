Delavan-Darien scored five runs in the fourth inning to beat Elkhorn in a Southern Lakes Conference baseball matchup on Monday.
After three and a half scoreless innings, the Comets (1-1) found their bats in the fourth. With one out, Neil Janssen singled and one at-bat late Conner Wallman hit a home run to center field to give Delavan-Darien a 2-0 lead.
Janssen went 2-for-4 at the plate and recorded a triple in the game.
Later in the inning, a double from Sam Hetzel, a walk and an Elkhorn error, gave the Comets three more runs. Hetzel recorded two hits in three at-bats.
The Elks (1-7 overall, 1-3) scored four runs in the last three innings of the contest, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Comets.
On the mound, Delavan-Darien’s Mickey O’Grady got the win after five innings.
On Tuesday, the Comets will host Westosha Central at 4:30 p.m. Elkhorn’s next game will at home against Delavan-Darien for a rematch.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 7, ELKHORN 4
Elkhorn 000 020 2 — 4 5 2
Delavan-Darien 000 511 X — 7 8 4
Leading hitters—Janssen (DD) 2x4, Hetzel (DD) 2x3. 2B—Hetzel (DD), Yesbeck (E). 3B—Janssen (DD).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—DD: O’Grady (W, 5-3-2-0-4-2), Horton (1 2/3-1-2-2-2-3), Janssen (1/3-1-0-0-1-0); E: Frost (L, 3 2/3-6-5-4-5-3), Herchenbach (2 1/3-2-2-1-4-1).
Union Grove 7, Lake Geneva Badger 2—It took extra innings to decide the outcome of Badger’s Southern Lakes Conference loss to Union Grove on Monday.
After two walks, Badger’s Crete Slattery doubled to give the Badgers (3-1, 2-1) two runs in the first inning. Badger then went scoreless for the rest of the game.
Badger surrendered one run in both the fourth and seventh innings to Union Grove (4-2, 2-2) to force extra innings. Union Grove scored five runs in the top of the eighth and Badger failed to score in the bottom of the inning.
Badger’s Sam Polyock started the game on the mound, pitched six innings and struck out six batters.
Next up for Badger is a home game against Mukwonago on Tuesday.
UNION GROVE 7, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 2
Union Grove 000 100 15 — 7 13 1
Badger 200 000 00 — 2 3 4
Leading hitters—Weist (UG) 2x5, Nowak (UG) 3x3, Jamison (UG) 2x4. 2B—Slattery (B), Weist (UG), Jamison (UG), Clark (UG).
Pitching—B: Stewart (L, 1 2/3-5-6-3-1-2), Polyock (6-8-1-0-6-1), Bates (1/3-0-0-0-0-0); UG: Bloxdorf (W, 2 2/3-0-0-0-6-3), Loh (0-0-2-2-0-2), Wolf (1/3-0-0-0-0-0), Nowak (5-3-0-0-2-3).
- Cambridge 13, Clinton 7—The Cambridge baseball team scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning, taking a lead they would not relinquish in a win over Clinton on Monday at Cambridge High School.{/li}
In the first, the Blue Jays (2-0) scored on a two-run double from sophomore Carter Lund, bringing home sophomore Clayton Stenjem and junior Marco Damiani.
Cambridge also scored three runs on wild pitches, and junior Brayden Lund hit an RBI single to score sophomore Kiefer Parish.
Parish led the Blue Jays with four RBIs, hitting a two-run single in the fourth that scored Damiani and Stenjem. Brayden Lund finished with two RBIs, while junior Devin Schuchart drove in a run. Junior Owen Bernhardt crossed the plate three times in the win.
Schuchart earned the win on the mound, tossing four innings with five strikeouts and six runs scored. Stenjem pitched three innings of relief, allowing one run with three strikeouts.
After the loss, Clinton will travel to McFarland on Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE 13, CLINTON 7
Clinton 202 111 0 — 7 11 2
Cambridge 710 401 X — 13 7 3
Leading hitters—Gill (CL) 2x3, Wesling 2x3 (CL), Hesebeck (CL) 2x3, Lund (CA) 2x4, Schuchart (CA) 2x3. 2B—Gill (CL), Hesebeck (CL), Lund (CA), Schuchart (CA). 3B—Wesling (CL).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—CL: Williams (L, 0-3-7-5-0-5), Wesling (2-1-1-0-2-1), Atkinson (4-4-5-4-3-3); CA: Schuchart (W; 4-7-6-6-5-4), Stenjem (3-4-1-1-3-2).