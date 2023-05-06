It took extra innings to decide the outcome of Clinton's and Edgerton's Rock Valley baseball matchup on Friday, and five runs in the eighth inning was enough for the Cougars to pull out the win.
Clinton (7-9 overall, 5-7 conference) scored three runs in the second inning before Edgerton answered in the third with three runs of its own. In the bottom of the third, Clinton scored one run and took a 4-3 lead into the top of the seventh inning.
In the seventh, the Crimson Tide (6-7, 5-7) tied the game after scoring on an error with two outs in the inning. Edgerton pitcher Ethan Stengel recorded two strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh and forced the game into extras.
The Crimson Tide's bats stayed hot in the eighth as they scored four runs. Carson Dupuis started the inning with a solo shot to center field and Carson Brown brought home a run on a single. A wild pitch scored two more runners and Edgerton held an 8-4 lead entering the bottom frame of the eighth.
The Cougars wasted no time and loaded the bases with no outs to start the inning. A hit by pitch and walk brought in two runs before Collin Gill brought in a run on a fielder's choice. Needing two runs to win the game, Clinton scored on a dropped third strike and a walk-off walk with the bases loaded.
On Monday, Clinton will host East Troy and Edgerton will travel to McFarland on Tuesday.
CLINTON 9, EDGERTON 8 (8)
Edgerton;003;000;14;—;8;6;0
Clinton;031;000;05;—;9;8;1
Leading hitters—Williams (C) 2x2. 2B—Hesebeck (C), Williams, Gill (C), Whalen (C), Fox (E), Richards (E). HR—Dupuis (E).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—C: Thill (6 2/3-3-4-3-9-3), Atkinson (L, 1 1/3-3-4-4-0-2); E: Stengel (7-8-4-4-8-1), LaSuam (0-0-3-3-0-1), Brown (L, 1/3-0-2-2-1-3).
- Edgerton 23, Big Foot 0—After its Rock Valley loss to Clinton Friday, Edgerton got back in the win column with a conference victory on Saturday.
Dupuis struck out 13 batters and allowed one hit in a shutout over Big Foot (2-13, 2-11).
The Crimson Tide's bats got in on the action and scored 23 runs highlighted by a 10-run fourth inning. Stengel, Dupuis, Logan Hanson and Olin Zellmer each had multiple hits.
EDGERTON 23, BIG FOOT 0 (5)
Edgerton;256;(10)0;—;23;14;0
Big Foot;000;00;—;0;1;1
Leading hitters—Stengel (E) 2x3, Dupuis (E) 4x4, Hanson (E) 2x3, Zellmer (E) 2x3. 2B—Dupuis 2, Fox (E), Stengel, Zellmer.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—BF: Weeks (L, 1 2/3-6-7-6-3-3), Smith (1 1/3-5-12-12-1-4), Glos (2-3-4-4-1-1); E: Dupuis (5-1-0-0-13-2).
- Wilmot 10, Delavan-Darien 5; Delavan-Darien 10, Clinton 0—The Comets lost a Southern Lakes Conference game on Friday before blanking the Cougars in a nonconference win on Saturday.
Wilmot (11-2, 7-1) recorded 12 hits and 10 runs on Friday against the Comets. Delavan-Darien kept its deficit to 6-4 entering the fourth inning before the Panthers scored four runs to close out the contest.
After their conference loss, Comets pitcher Mickey O'Grady gave up just one hit to Clinton's lineup in five innings of work. With O'Grady on the mound, Delavan-Darien cruised to a victory, scoring 10 runs off of 10 hits.
On Monday, the Comets (7-9, 1-9) will travel to Waterford for a game at 4:30 p.m.
RESULT FRIDAY
WILMOT 10, DELAVAN-DARIEN 5
Wilmot;222;130;0;—;10;12;1
Delavan;103;010;0;—;5;6;5
Leading hitters—Horton (DD) 2x4, Ruby (W) 2x5, Falletti (W) 2x5, Christiansen (W) 2x4, Haley (W) 3x4, Canella (W) 2x5. 2B—O'Grady (DD), Huff (DD), Ruby, Falletti, Canella. HR—Janssen (DD), Ruby, Canella.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—DD: Janssen (L, 5-10-10-4-4-0), Huff (2-2-0-0-1-3); W: Fitzgerald (W, 5-5-5-3-5-1), Christiansen (2-1-0-0-3-0).
RESULT SATURDAY
DELAVAN-DARIEN 10, CLINTON 0 (6)
Delavan;303;121;—;10;10;3
Clinton;000;000;—;0;1;0
Leading hitters—N. Janssen (DD) 2x4, J. Janssen (DD) 3x4, Papcke (DD) 2x3. 2B—N. Janssen, Papcke 2, Hetzel (DD).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—C: Williams (2-2-3-3-1-2), Atkinson (L, 4-8-7-7-2-4); DD: O'Grady (W, 5-1-0-0-7-0), Mansfield (1-0-0-0-2-0).
OTHER SOUTHERN LAKES RESULT FRIDAY
BURLINGTON 7, ELKHORN 4
Elkhorn;202;000;0;—;4;9;2
Burlington;312;010;X;—;7;7;1
Leading hitters—Zabiolski (B) 2x4, Beinlich (B) 3x3, Georgalas (E) 2x4, Herchenbach (E) 2x4, Rushing (E) 2x4. 2B—Zabiolski, Diggins (B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—B: Dietz (W, 3-7-4-3-1-2), Beinlich (4-2-0-0-7-1); E: Herchenbach (3 1/3-1-1-1-5-1), Rushing (2 2/3-6-6-6-3-6).
- Brodhead 14, Mount Horeb 8—The Cardinals picked up an easy win over nonconference opponent Mount Horeb on Friday.
Brodhead (8-8, 4-7 Rock Valley Conference) amassed a 10-2 lead by the fourth inning and was led by Brody Riese on the mound. The pitcher held Mount Horeb (8-9, 5-6 Badger-West Conference) to four hits in his five innings of work.
On top of his work on the mound, Riese hit two doubles along with teammate Trent Neeley. Brodhead collected 11 hits in the contest.
On Tuesday, Brodhead will travel to Whitewater.
BRODHEAD 14, MOUNT HOREB 8
Brodhead;421;300;4;—;14;11;3
Mount Horeb;200;006;0;—;8;8;2
Leading hitters—Buehner (MH) 2x3, Larson (MH) 2x4, Masloske (B) 2x2, Neeley (B) 3x5, Riese (B) 2x3. 2B—21 (MH), Elliott (B), Masloske, Neeley 2, Riese 2, Searls (B). HR—Buehner.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—MH: Menchester (2/3-1-2-2-0-2), Buehner (1-4-3-3-0-1), Larson (2 1/3-3-3-3-2-1), Stoenner (2 1/3-0-2-2-4-2), Skogen (L, 2/3-3-4-4-1-3); B: Sawle (2/3-3-6-1-2-2), Neeley (1 1/3-1-0-0-2-0), Riese (W, 5-4-2-2-3-4).