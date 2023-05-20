01STOCK_BASEBALL02

A walk-off run in the seventh inning lifted Burlington past Delavan-Darien in a Southern Lakes Conference baseball game Friday. 

Down 1-0 entering the third inning, the Comets (11-12 overall, 2-12 conference) tied the game with an RBI double by Nathan Huff. A Demons error extended the inning and in the next at-bat, Neil Janssen brought in the go-ahead run with a double to center field. Janssen had a pair of hits. 

