A walk-off run in the seventh inning lifted Burlington past Delavan-Darien in a Southern Lakes Conference baseball game Friday.
Down 1-0 entering the third inning, the Comets (11-12 overall, 2-12 conference) tied the game with an RBI double by Nathan Huff. A Demons error extended the inning and in the next at-bat, Neil Janssen brought in the go-ahead run with a double to center field. Janssen had a pair of hits.
Burlington (16-8, 10-4) scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game before the Comets' Carter Horton came through in the seventh with a sacrifice fly to give Delavan-Darien a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the inning, the Comets gave up a single before recording two straight outs. A walk put two runners on for Burlington's Kaleb Zabielski who hit a walk-off double to win the game at 4-3.
Delavan-Darien's game against Burlington was its final regular season contest. On Thursday, the No. 5 seed Comets will host No. 12 St. Augustine Prep for a WIAA regional matchup.
BURLINGTON 4, DELAVAN-DARIEN 3
Delavan-Darien;002;000;1;—;3;5;0
Burlington;010;010;2;—;4;7;2
Leading hitters—Diggins (B) 2x3, N. Janssen (DD) 2x4. 2B—Daubner (B), Zabielski (B), Weis (B), N. Hugg (DD), N. Janssen.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—B: Beinlich (6-3-2-1-10-2), Weis (W, 1-2-1-1-0-0); DD: Childers (4 1/3-5-2-2-0-0), N. Janssen (L, 1 2/3-2-2-2-1-1), Mansfield (2/3-0-0-0-1-0).
- Westosha Central 9, Lake Geneva Badger 5—After tying the game in the sixth inning, the Badgers gave up five runs to the Falcons in the bottom of the inning in a Southern Lakes loss on Friday.
Badger (13-12, 6-8) scored two runs in the second inning thanks to an RBI double from Ryan McCarthy and an RBI single from Sam Polyock. The Badgers added two more in the sixth to tie the game at 4-4 with RBI from Magnus Schanz and Polyock.
The Falcons (12-11, 6-8) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 9-4 lead. Badger scored one run in the seventh on an RBI double from Gavin Stewart, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Falcons' late surge.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 9, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 5
Badger;020;002;1;—;5;8;1
Westosha;101;205;X;—;9;10;1
Leading hitters—Mitacek (WC) 3x4, Suokko (WC) 2x4, Backus (UG) 2x3, Stewart (B) 2x2, Polyock (B) 2x3. 2B—Brankey (UG), Mitacek, Suokko, Blakeley (B), Stewart, McCarthy (B). 3B—Mitacek.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—WC: Sieler (W, 4-3-3-3-5-4), Suokko (3-5-2-2-1-1); B: Wolff (L, 2-3-2-2-3-0), Bates (0-0-1-1-0-1), Blakeley (2/3-2-2-2-0-0), Stewart (3 1/3-5-4-3-4-3).
FRIDAY'S OTHER SOUTHERN LAKES RESULT
UNION GROVE 12, ELKHORN 1 (5)
Elkhorn;100;00;—;1;2;2
Union Grove;062;4X;—;12;7;0
Leading hitters—Bloxdorf (UG) 2x3, Licht (UG) 2x2, Lueptow (E) 2x2. 2B—Bloxdorf, Licht, Lueptow. 3B—Nowak (UG), Hinds (UG).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—UG: Dessart (W, 5-2-1-1-8-5); E: Herchenbach (1 2/3-2-6-5-1-2), Yesbeck (2/3-1-0-0-1-0), Rushing (L, 1 2/3-4-6-6-1-6).
FRIDAY'S ROCK VALLEY RESULTS
EAST TROY 12, CLINTON 3
East Troy;300;045;0;—;12;12;3
Clinton;000;021;0;—;3;6;2
Leading hitters—Whalen (C) 2x3, Atkinson (C) 2x2, Lingford (ET) 3x5, Weed (ET) 2x3, Atkinson (ET) 2x3. 2B—Atkinson (ET).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Hesebeck (4-5-5-4-4-2), Wesling (3-7-7-6-2-5); ET: Lingford (4 2/3-3-2-1-8-5), Weed (2 1/3-3-1-1-3-0).
EDGERTON 13, BRODHEAD/JUDA 1 (5)
Brodhead;001;00;—;1;1;5
Edgerton;308;2X;—;13;4;2
Leading hitters—2B—Richards (E), Stengel (E).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—E: Dupuis (W, 5-1-1-0-12-2); B: Vondra (1-1-2-0-1-2), Elliott (L, 3-3-11-5-1-6).
- Evansville 4, Stoughton 1—Seven hits was enough for the Blue Devils to knock off the Vikings (5-19, 3-12 Badger-East Conference) in a nonconference matchup on Saturday.
Evansville (7-14, 6-11 Rock Valley Conference) scored two runs in the third inning on an RBI single from Alex Karnes and an RBI triple from Bennett Keller. The Blue Devils scored two more runs in the fifth, this time on a fielder's choice and an RBI single from Brad Bartz.
Bartz pitched three innings for Evansville and gave up just two hits. Max Kurth threw four innings and also gave up two hits.
On Monday, Evansville will host McFarland at 4:45 p.m.
EVANSVILLE 4, STOUGHTON 1
Evansville;002;020;0;—;4;7;3
Stoughton;000;100;0;—;1;4;2
Leading hitters—Muchka (S) 2x3, Sperle (S) 2x3, Karnes (E) 2x4. 2B—Muchka 2, Karnes. 3B—B. Keller (E).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—S: Hanson (5-6-4-4-5-1), Bailey (2-1-0-0-2-0); E: Kurth (4-2-0-0-3-1), Bartz (W, 3-2-1-1-2-1).