BELOIT — The Beloit Turner baseball team had some fun Tuesday night at the expense of the Clinton Cougars.

Eric Halon crushed an inside-the-park home run, Braeden Ovist had five RBI, and Michael Cook and J.T. Fell combined to toss a no-hitter as the Trojans took down the Cougars 19-0 in five innings.

