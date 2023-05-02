BELOIT — The Beloit Turner baseball team had some fun Tuesday night at the expense of the Clinton Cougars.
Eric Halon crushed an inside-the-park home run, Braeden Ovist had five RBI, and Michael Cook and J.T. Fell combined to toss a no-hitter as the Trojans took down the Cougars 19-0 in five innings.
Cook made a statement out of the gate by striking out the side to begin the game.
Konner Giddley hit a single into center field and Hughes brought him home with a single to right. Jack Stelter reached on an error to score Hughes, and the scoring onslaught was on.
Hoenig had a two-run single, Ovist had a two-run triple and Beloit held a 7-0 lead after one inning.
Halon scored two with his four-bagger to make it 9-0 after two innings, and the Trojans poured on nine more runs in the third.
Giddley scored three runs and was 2-for-5 with an RBI from the plate. Hughes and Lauterbach each had two RBI and Hoenig finished 2-for-2 with three runs and three RBIs.
Turner had 13 hits and drew four walks while Clinton committed 10 errors.
Cook got the win while striking out four and walking one in three innings while Fell finished the game with two walks while striking out two.
Peircen Bingham and Cooper Atkinson both reached base twice for the Cougars via a walk and hit by pitch.
BELOIT TURNER 19, CLINTON 0 (5)
Clinton 000 00 — 0 0 10
Beloit Turner 729 1X — 19 13 1
Leading hitters—Giddley (BT) 2x5, Hughes (BT) 2x3, Hoenig (BT) 2x2, Halon (BT) 3x3, Ovist (BT) 2x4. 2B—Ovist (BT). HR: Halon (BT).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—C: Thill (2 1/3-8-11-9-3-1); Wesling (2/3-4-7-0-1-0); Atkinson (1-1-1-1-0-0). BT: Cook (3-0-0-0-1-4); Fell (1 2/3-0-0-0-2-2).
Jefferson 7, Brodhead/Juda 0 — Tyler Fredrick struck out eight over six innings and added a key two-run single at Jefferson’s Fischer Field.
Jefferson got its first base runner of the game in the third inning when Caysen Miller led off the inning and was hit with a pitch. Miller took second on a passed ball and scored from there on a one-out bunt to the left side of the infield by Andrew Altermatt. With two away, Fredrick grounded the first pitch he faced up the middle to plate a pair of runs, making it 3-0.
Fredrick allowed four singles and walked only two to earn the win. Aidan Kammer pitched a scoreless seventh to complete the five-hit shutout for Jefferson (11-4, 11-2).
Clayton Elliott allowed seven runs (three earned) on five hits in six frames, fanning four, in the loss for the Cardinals (7-8, 4-7).
JEFFERSON 7, BRODHEAD/JUDA 0
Brodhead/Juda 000 000 0 — 0 5 2
Jefferson 003 310 X — 7 5 3
2B—Butina (J).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k) — BJ: Elliott (L, 6-5-7-3-4-4). J: Fredrick (W, 6-4-0-0-8-2), Kammer (1-1-0-0-0-1).
Big Foot 9, Whitewater 1 — The Chiefs (1-11, 1-10) picked up their first win of the season Tuesday when they hosted the Whippets (0-13, 0-12).
Eleven Big Foot batters reached base on balls, and Whitewater committed six errors. The Chiefs needed just six hits to score their runs. Big Foot starter Connor Weeks struck out nine Whippets in a complete-game victory.
BIG FOOT 9, WHITEWATER 1
Whitewater 000 100 0 — 1 4 6
Big Foot 016 200 X — 9 6 1
Leading hitters—Friend (W) 2x3, Nelson (BF) 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Sagero (L, 3 2/3-5-9-7-10-1), Hicks (2 1/3-1-0-0-1-2). BF: Weeks (W, 7-4-1-0-2-9).
Edgerton 2, Evansville 0 — Carson Dupuis struck out 12 Blue Devils to lead his Crimson Tide to a win over their Rock Valley rivals.
Tyler LaSchum and Colton Kurt delivered the only two RBI Edgerton (5-6, 4-6) needed in the win.
Catcher Bennett Keller had two hits for Evansville (6-7, 6-5).
EDGERTON 2, EVANSVILLE 0
Evansville 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Edgerton 011 000 X — 2 5 2
Leading hitters—B. Keller (Ev) 2x3. 2B—Stengel (Ed).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—Ev: Karnes (L, 6-5-2-2-4-3). Ed: Dupuis (7-3-0-0-0-12).
Waterford 1, Lake Geneva Badger 0 — Dylan Questad and Max Northrop outdueled Badgers starter Sam Polyock to pick up a key win in Southern Lakes play Tuesday.
The Wolverines got the game’s lone run on a bases-loaded balk by Polyock in the bottom of the fifth on a two-strike count with two outs. Polyock allowed just one hit in the game, but his five walks proved to be his undoing.
Badger (10-5, 6-3 Southern Lakes) will have a chance to avenge Tuesday’s loss when it hosts Waterford at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
WATERFORD 1, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0
Lake Geneva Badger 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Waterford 000 010 X — 1 1 0
Leading hitters—Polyock (LGB) 2x2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—LGB: Polyock (L, 6-1-1-1-5-7). W: Questad (W, 5 2/3-2-0-0-2-9), Northrop (S, 1 1/3-1-0-0-0-2).
Wilmot 4, Delavan- Darien 2 — The Comets couldn’t generate enough offense to support O’Grady’s solid pitching performance Tuesday night.
The Delavan-Darien starter pitched all six innings and allowed four runs, and it was a three-run third inning that proved to be his undoing.
WILMOT 4, DELAVAN-DARIEN 2
Delavan-Darien 001 010 0 — 2 4 2
Wilmot 103 000 X — 4 9 2
Leading hitters—Pappadakis (W) 2x3, H. Christiansen (W) 2x3. 2B—Huff (DD), Horton (DD), H. Christiansen (W) 2.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—DD: O’Grady (L, 6-8-4-3-0-5). W: H. Christiansen (W, 6 2/3-4-2-1-2-10), J. Christiansen (1/3-0-0-0-0-0).
OTHER SOUTHERN LAKES RESULT
BURLINGTON 8, ELKHORN 2
Burlington 100 001 6 — 8 9 1
Elkhorn 000 000 2 — 2 4 0
Leading hitters—Zabiolski (B) 2x3, Beinlich (B) 2x3, Baumeister (B) 2x4. 2B—Beinlich (B), No. 20 (B), Frost (E).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—B: Zabiolski (W, 6 1/3-4-2-0-2-9), No. 10 (2/3-0-0-0-1-0). E: Frost (L, 6-3-2-2-2-8), Yesbeck (1/3-6-6-6-1-0), Smith (2/3-0-0-0-0-1).