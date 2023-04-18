Beloit Turner took advantage of three fifth-inning errors to score five runs en route to topping Jefferson 6-2 at Fischer Field on Tuesday in a matchup of Rock Valley baseball powerhouses.
The Trojans’ Jack Stelter singled home the game’s first run in the third inning, plating Andy Buckley, who reached on a one-out throwing error.
Peterson had an infield hit in the third, scoring Bentley Wagner to make it 1-all.
Eric Halon dug in next and delivered a bases-clearing three-run triple to center on a 3-1 offering from Jefferson starter Tyler Fredrick. Halon scored on a groundout by Will Lauterbach before Mason Hoenig capped the rally with a single to right, pushing the lead to 6-1.
Jefferson managed only a single in the sixth and a walk in the seventh before Giddley came on in relief and recorded a pair of punch outs to end it for Turner (7-1 overall, 7-1 Rock Valley).
Cook allowed two earned on eight hits, striking out seven against four walks, in 6 1/3 innings to earn the decision.
The teams are scheduled to play again at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in Jefferson, moving up Thursday’s game because of anticipated bad weather.
BELOIT TURNER 6, JEFFERSON 2
Beloit Turner 001 050 0 — 6 8 0
Jefferson 001 010 0 — 2 8 6
Leading hitters — Halon (BT) 2x4, Giddley (BT), Kammer (J) 2x4, Fredrick (J) 2x4, Peterson (J) 2x3. 3B—Halon (BT).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BT: Cook (W, 6 1/3-8-2-2-7-4), Giddley (2/3-0-0-0-2-0). J: Fredrick (L, 6 2/3-8-6-1-7-1), Wagner (1/3-0-0-0-0-0).
East Troy 6, Brodhead/Juda 5 (8) — Ryan Weed hit a walk-off single in the Trojans’ two-run bottom of the eighth inning to give his team a Rock Valley win over the Cardinals.
Brodhead/Juda (4-4, 3-3) broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the eighth when Aidyn Vondra’s line-drive single off Weed brought home Brody Riese, but East Troy knotted the score with a single and an error before Weed’s winning hit. Weed was also the winning pitcher after getting the final out in the top of the eighth.
Vondra finished the game going 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI, and Evan Senobe had two hits for the Cardinals. The teams are scheduled to play again at 4:45 Thursday at Brodhead.
EAST TROY 6, BRODHEAD/JUDA 5 (8)
Brodhead/Juda 120 000 11 — 5 8 2
East Troy 101 010 12 — 6 13 1
Leading hitters—Vondra (BJ) 3x5, Senobe (BJ) 2x4, Fox (ET) 2x5, Lingford (ET) 3x4, Weed (ET) 2x4, Moat (ET) 2x4. 2B—S. Searls (BJ), Weed (ET), Atkinson (ET). HR—Bruce (ET).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—BJ: Sawle (5-7-3-3-4-3), Riese (L, 2 2/3-6-3-3-1-1). ET: Meehan (5 2/3-6-3-2-2-8), Bruce (2-1-2-2-4-1), Weed (W, 1/3-1-0-0-0-1).
McFarland 4, Evansville 3 — Adam Stephany proved to be the difference-maker in the Spartans’ walk-off win over the Blue Devils at the McFarland Baseball Facilities on Tuesday.
The first baseman went 3-for-4 with two RBI, but his RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning that scored Dadon Gillen gave the Spartans the win.
Evansville (4-2, 4-2) held a 3-0 lead entering the bottom of the first before Stephany scored Dylan Schaefer on an RBI single. In the bottom of the second, Jack Schraml hit an RBI double to score Aiden Chandre. Gillen then hit a solo homer in the third to tie the game at 3-3.
Both teams were held scoreless until Stephany’s walk-off single in the seventh. A rematch is scheduled at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in Evansville.
MCFARLAND 4, EVANSVILLE 3
Evansville 300 000 0 — 3 6 0
McFarland 111 000 1 — 4 11 0
Leading hitters — Gillen (Mc) 2x3, Schraml (Mc) 2x3, Stephany (Mc) 3x4. 2B—L. Keller (E), Schraml (Mc). 3B—L. Keller (E), B. Keller (E). HR—Gillen (Mc).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k) — E: M. Kurth (5-8-3-3-2-3), A. Karnes (L; 1 1/3-3-1-1-0-2); M: Roe (6 1/3-6-3-3-4-6), Schaefer (W, 2/3-0-0-0-0-1).
Clinton 13, Whitewater 1 (5) — Logan Thill struck out 11 batters for the Cougars (3-3, 2-2) in their run-rule-shortened win over the Whippets (0-7, 0-7).
Peircen Bingham had a double and two RBI for Clinton. Eleven Cougars reached base on balls.
Petitt, Whitewater’s starting pitcher, had two doubles and scored his team’s lone run.
CLINTON 13, WHITEWATER 1
Whitewater 000 10 — 1 2 4
Clinton 346 0X — 13 6 1
Leading hitters—Petitt (W) 2x2, Wesling (C) 2x3, Hesebeck (C) 2x3. 2B—Hesebeck (C), Phillips (C), Bingham (C). 3B—Wesling (C).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Petitt (L, 1 2/3-3-7-3-5-1), Carollo (1-1-6-6-5-2), Rohloff (0-1-0-0-1-0; faced three batters), Porcaro (1 1/3-1-0-0-0-0). C: Thill (W, 5-2-1-0-0-11).
Edgerton 10, Big Foot 0 — Three Crimson Tide pitchers combined to no-hit the Chiefs (0-7, 0-6) in six innings Tuesday.
Carson Dupuis threw four innings with 10 strikeouts and hit a three-run home run for Edgerton (2-4, 2-4), and Tyler LaSchum and Jack Fox both worked an inning in relief to complete the no-hitter. LaSchum also had two RBI.
Big Foot’s pitchers gave up 10 free passes to Edgerton.
EDGERTON 10, BIG FOOT 0 (6)
Big Foot 000 000 — 0 0 2
Edgerton 410 311 — 10 6 0
Leading hitters—Zellmer (E) 2x2. 2B—Richards (E). HR—Dupuis (E).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—BF: Nelson (L, 4-4-8-6-6-2), Haeberlin (1-2-1-1-0-1), Jacobs (0-0-1-1-4-0; faced four batters). E: Dupuis (W, 4-0-0-0-2-10), LaSchum (1-0-0-0-1-0), Fox (1-0-0-0-0-1).
Lake Geneva Badger 4, Delavan-Darien 2 — The Badgers survived a two-run wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh after scoring three insurance runs in the top half of the frame in Southern Lakes play Tuesday afternoon.
Neil Janssen was up for Delavan-Darien with the bases loaded and two outs when Riley Lussmyer uncorked a wild pitch that brought home Jacob Huff and Sam Hetzel. Lussmyer bounced back to strike out Janssen looking to end the game.
Crete Slattery went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Badger (5-3 overall, 2-2 Southern Lakes), while Hetzel and Carter Horton both had two hits for Delavan-Darien (3-3, 1-3).
Badgers pitcher Sam Polyock struck out nine batters in six innings and hit a triple.
Lake Geneva Badger has a nonconference opponent on its schedule next, Waukesha South at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Delavan-Darien’s next game is a rematch with Badger on the road at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 4, DELAVAN-DARIEN 2
Lake Geneva Badger 100 000 3 — 4 6 1
Delavan-Darien 000 000 2 — 2 5 2
Leading hitters—Slattery (LGB) 2x3, Horton (DD) 2x4, Hetzel (DD) 2x3. 3B—Polyock (LGB).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—LGB: Polyock (W, 6-3-0-0-4-9), Lussmyer (1-2-2-2-0-3). DD: O’Grady (L, 7-6-4-3-1-2).
Wilmot 5, Elkhorn 2 — The Panthers broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth and extended their lead in the sixth to beat the Elks (2-7, 1-3) on Tuesday.
Abe Herchenbach kept Elkhorn in the game through four innings, striking out five and allowing two runs on six hits. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored a run. But Wilmot got to Elks reliever Brolan Frost, scoring three runs off him in two innings.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
WILMOT 5, ELKHORN 2
Elkhorn 002 000 0 — 2 3 1
Wilmot 110 012 X — 5 10 1
Leading hitters—Herchenbach (E) 2x3, Falletti (W) 3x4, Pappadakis (W) 2x3, H/ Christiansen (W) 2x3. 2B—H. Christiansen (W), Pappadakis (W).
Pitchers—E: Herchenbach (4-6-2-1-3-5), Frost (L, 2-4-3-2-1-5). W: H. Christiansen (W, 6-3-2-1-2-6), J. Christiansen (1-0-0-0-2-1).