JVG_230419_BASE_RND01
Buy Now

Jefferson first baseman Tyler Butina tags out Beloit Turner’s Jayce Kurth on a pickoff play during the third inning of Tuesday’s Rock Valley game at Fischer Field in Jefferson.

 Nate Gilbert/Adams Publishing Group

Beloit Turner took advantage of three fifth-inning errors to score five runs en route to topping Jefferson 6-2 at Fischer Field on Tuesday in a matchup of Rock Valley baseball powerhouses.

The Trojans’ Jack Stelter singled home the game’s first run in the third inning, plating Andy Buckley, who reached on a one-out throwing error.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you