Five of Lake Geneva Badger's first six batters of Thursday's Southern Lakes game against Wilmot singled in a four-run first inning that was key to the Badgers' 5-2 win over the Panthers.
The first run of the inning came on a throwing error by the right fielder after Wade Blakeley's single, then Crete Slattery, Bradley McCarthy and Ryan Bays drove in single runs on two singles and a fielder's choice.
Those runs would be all Badger (10-3 overall, 6-2 Southern Lakes) would need for the win. Stewart threw 4 1/3 innings for the Badgers and struck out seven. McCarthy finished the day with two hits and two RBI.
Badger's next game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday in Lake Geneva against nonconference opponent Brookfield East.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 5, WILMOT 2
Lake Geneva Badger;400;010;X;—;5;9;3
Leading hitters—Ruby (W) 2x4, H. Christiansen (W) 2x4, Haley (W) 2x3, O'Grady (LGB) 2x4, Polyock (LGB) 2x3, McCarthy (LGB) 2x3. 2B—Pappadakis (W). 3B—McCarthy (LGB).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Fitzgerald (L, 4-8-5-4-1-3), J. Christiansen (2-1-0-0-1-5). LGB: Stewart (W, 4 1/3-4-1-0-2-7), Bates (1-1-1-1-2-2), Lussmyer (S, 1 2/3-2-0-0-1-1).
OTHER SOUTHERN LAKES RESULTS WATERFORD 6, ELKHORN 0
Waterford;001;302;0;—;6;7;2
Elkhorn;000;000;0;—;0;5;1
Leading hitters—Questad (W) 2x3, Butler (W) 2x3, Hernandez (W) 2x4.
UNION GROVE 12, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1 (5)
Delavan-Darien;100;00;—;1;4;8
Union Grove;401;61;—;12;9;2
Leading hitters—Weist (UG) 2x3. 2B—Weist, Bloxdorf (UG). Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—UG: Dessart (W, 5-4-1-0-7-1); DD: Horton (L, 3 1/3-5-10-5-1-4), Janssen (1-4-2-2-0-0). Evansville 9, Clinton 2—The Clinton baseball team smacked seven hits and drew five walks but had trouble turning those plays into runs as the Cougars fell to Evansville 9-2 on Thursday night.
The Blue Devils put four runs on the board in the first, but Clinton answered with single runs in the third and fourth.
Gavin Wesling hit a one-run double and Collin Gill hit a one-run single to make it a two-run ballgame.
But Evansville scored three runs in the fifth and added two in the sixth to run away with the victory.
Gill was 2-for-3 with an RBI while Wesling went 1-for-4. Caleb Williams was 2-for-4 with a run in the Cougars’ leadoff spot, and Logan Thill and Cooper Atkinson each added a hit.
Owen Hesebeck took the loss after tossing 4.2 innings and allowing 11 hits and seven runs, all earned, with seven strikeouts. Wesling finished the game and allowed two hits and two runs (one earned).
The Cougars drop to 5-6 overall and 4-5 in the Rock Valley Conference. The Blue Devils improve to 6-4.
EVANSVILLE 9, CLINTON 2
Clinton;001;100;0;—;2;7;1
Evansville;400;032;X;—;9;13;1
Leading hitters—Williams (C) 2x4; Gill (C) 2x3, Evan, Nelson (E) 3x4, Keller (E) 3x3, Kurth (E), Stano (E) 2x3. 2B: Nelson, Bastz (E). 3B: Nelson. HR: Nelson. Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—C: Hesebeck (4 2/3-11-7-7-2), Wesling (1 1/3-2-2-1-2-0); E: Karnes (4-5-2-2-5-4), Nelson (3-2-0-0-3-1). OTHER ROCK VALLEY RESULTS EAST TROY 7, EDGERTON 4
Edgerton;100;001;2;—;4;8;1
East Troy;301;021;X;—;7;8;1
Leading hitters—Fox (ET) 2x3, Lingford (ET) 2x3, Meehan (ET) 2x3, Dupuis (E) 2x4, Richards (E) 3x3. 2B—Lingford, Fox 2, Dupuis 2, LaSchum (E) Richards. Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—ET: Meehan (W, 4 1/3-4-1-1-7-3), Bruce (1 2/3-3-3-2-2-2), Weed (1-1-0-0-2-0); E: Stengel (L, 4 2/3-8-6-6-6-2), LaSchum (1 1/3-0-1-1-1-2). MCFARLAND 8, WHITEWATER 2
McFarland;111;030;2;—;8;5;0
Whitewater;002;000;0;—;2;7;2
Leading hitters—Sheffield (W) 2x4, Kussow (M) 2x3. 2B—Sheffield, Kussow, Komro (M). Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—W: Jacob (L, 2 1/3-2-3-3-0-7), Sagero (4 2/3-3-5-4-1-6); M: Schraml (W, 6 1/3-7-2-2-8-2), Cappozzo (2/3-0-0-0-0-0). TRAILWAYS-SOUTH RESULT PARKVIEW 14, JOHNSON CREEK 4
Johnson Creek;831;02;—;14;8;1
Leading hitters—2B—I. Suer (P). HR—Smith (JC). Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—P: Grenawaldt (L, 2-5-8-7-2-3), Bumell (2 2/3-3-6-3-1-5); JC: Smith (2 2/3-3-4-3-4-1), Hartwig (2 1/3-1-0-0-3-1).
