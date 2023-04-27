01STOCK_BASEBALL

Five of Lake Geneva Badger's first six batters of Thursday's Southern Lakes game against Wilmot singled in a four-run first inning that was key to the Badgers' 5-2 win over the Panthers.

The first run of the inning came on a throwing error by the right fielder after Wade Blakeley's single, then Crete Slattery, Bradley McCarthy and Ryan Bays drove in single runs on two singles and a fielder's choice.

