Janesville Craig picked up yet another win and a five-inning 13-2 victory over Big Eight Conference foe Madison Memorial on Tuesday.
Craig (15-0 overall, 12-0 Big Eight) smacked three balls beyond the outfield fence in the win as Devin Gudenschwager hit two homers and Aiden Schenk hit another.
The Cougars built a 10-0 lead in through three innings before Schenk was pulled from the mound to save his arm for later in the week. Gudenschwager pitched an inning, and the Spartans (9-7, 8-5) scored their only two runs of the game in the third.
“He had a heck of a game tonight, that’s for sure,” Craig coach Josh Shere said of Gudenschwager. “He kind of had to redeem himself because we brought him into pitch and he only lasted two hitters. So he came back and hit a second home run after that.”
In the contest, Jake Schaffner, Gudenschwager and Schenk — Craig’s first three hitters in the lineup — went 9-for-10 at the plate combined.
“Madison Memorial’s demeanor just quickly faded as we put guys on and then started to score runs in that first inning,” Shere said. “You could just see their demeanor fading away with them. I think they realized that they were up against a different opponent than they’ve seen so far this year.”
After the win, Craig will play the Spartans again Thursday, this time in Janesville.
Cougars named top team in state
The Cougars were voted the state’s No. 1 Division 1 team in WisSports.com’s latest state rankings.
“Obviously our goal is to be ranked No. 1 come June 15,” Shere said. “It’s a cool acknowledgement and a reflection of all the hard work that the guys are putting in. So it’s pretty cool to be up at the top like that.”