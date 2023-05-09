01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig picked up yet another win and a five-inning 13-2 victory over Big Eight Conference foe Madison Memorial on Tuesday.

Craig (15-0 overall, 12-0 Big Eight) smacked three balls beyond the outfield fence in the win as Devin Gudenschwager hit two homers and Aiden Schenk hit another.

