Milton’s Braylen Vande Berg tosses the ball to the pitcher at first base for an out during a Division 1 sectional championship game against Mukwonago in June. Vande Berg, along with several other returning players, are ready to compete for another state championship.
Milton’s Jordan Bundy leaps from third base to hurdle over Greendale’s Andy Justus during the WIAA Division 1 state baseball tournament in June. Bundy, along with several returning players, are gearing up for another state championship run.
Owen Holcomb celebrates after scoring a run for Milton in the program's first-ever WIAA state tournament baseball game in June. After winning the Division 1 state championship last season, Holcomb and the rest of Milton's players are ready to compete for another title.
People outside the program might think the defending Division 1 state baseball champion Milton Red Hawks lost too much talent and senior leadership to make another run to Grand Chute.
Head coach Kris Agnew knows doing so will be difficult, but he thinks if his players can get healthy and fill those vacated leadership roles, there's no reason why they can't contend at a high level again in 2023.
"It's exciting coming back," Agnew said. "State championship seasons come to an end quickly. You win in Appleton and then half the team has gone to graduation. You don't really see them again, and it seemed like a really long offseason waiting to get back together with everybody."
Despite losing key contributors to last year's championship team, Milton has enough talent on the team to make another state run this season. Agnew see health and players stepping into newly vacated leadership roles as keys to another title run.
"I think we just need to we need to get healthy, first of all," Agnew said. "We have a couple of important players that are going through some some injury concerns. I think they will (get healthy) and be ready to go. And I think we just need some guys to step into leadership roles. There's some big shoes to fill with the guys that left, but we have plenty of talent and we feel pretty good about where we're at."
The Red Hawks will be without shortstop Gavin Kilen, who was named to the all-state first team and was the Badger East Conference player of the year in 2022.
Milton will also miss catcher Alec Campbell, second baseman/pitcher Jack Campion and pitcher Michael Birkhimer, who each were selected to the all-conference roster.
With their absences, Milton has plenty of returning players ready to fill roles.
Junior third baseman Jordan Bundy and junior first baseman Braylen Vande Berg are back, as are senior Owen Holcomb and sophomores Trey Jones and Braden Bastian.
"I think all those guys are really good players and good contributors that are going to have to take on more of a leadership role for our team," Agnew said.
On the mound, Agnew expects to have Broden Jackson back after he missed last season with an injury.
"A really key player on our team is going to be Broden Jackson," Agnew said. "He truly would have been a front line No. 1, top pitcher last year, and he missed the whole season due to injury. We're trying to get him back this year."
This season the Red Hawks are aiming for another state title and will be fueled by players who have a taste already.
"I look forward to getting back out there and being with our team and with our guys," Agnew said. "I just I love this. I love what we've built here, and we have a great coaching staff. We have a great group of kids, and the culture of our program has really gotten better over the years.
"Obviously we're defending state champion, and we're maybe flying under the radar a little bit coming into the year. I think that a lot of these guys have great belief in themselves. They have a lot of belief in this team and are looking forward to getting out, competing and trying to get back and getting another shot up at (state)."
On March 31, the Red Hawks open their season against Janesville Craig at home.
