MILTON — The defending Division 1 state baseball champion Milton Red Hawks faced a tough test in their first game of the new season Monday. Less-than-ideal weather, combined with a talented Verona pitching staff, led to a slow day at the plate for Milton in a 5-2 nonconference loss.
Milton’s Broden Jackson struck out two Wildcats in the top of the first inning before a rain delay forced him off the mound after play was resumed 30 minutes later.
Trey Jones was called upon to pitch a handful of innings in Milton’s opener after the break. While Jones kept the game scoreless into the fifth inning and left four Wildcats stranded on base, his walk to Verona’s Aiden Haack in the fifth ended his night.
Justin Schnell took over on the mound and walked Verona’s Jack DeTienne. With two on base, Schnell struck out the next two batters before a single from the Wildcats’ Nate Novinska brought both runners home and Verona (1-0) a 2-0 lead.
Despite leaving Verona runners stranded base early in the game, the Red Hawks (0-1) struggled with control and walked 10 batters.
“I think our pitchers put ourselves in some some bad positions tonight with falling behind in certain counts,” said Milton coach Kris Agnew. “And walking guys to get two guys on base early. But then they made big pitches to get out of it early. They left a lot of guys on base early.”
With a two-run deficit, Milton needed to answer in the bottom of the inning and did. The Red Hawks loaded the bases with two walks and a hit-by-pitch with two outs in the inning.
A wild pitch from Verona’s Nolan Witkowski brought home Colten Kieliszewski to cut Milton’s deficit to 2-1. Charlie Fitzke advanced from second to third on the same pitch and eventually ran home after Verona catcher Novinska threw an error trying for the out on third.
Milton tied the game at 2-2 and the inning ended after Milton’s Jake Cummins was caught running to home plate.
“The biggest thing that I saw (tonight) was to fall down and be able to bounce right back,” Agnew said. “When they took the lead 2-0, we found a way to get on base and couple freshmen got some things done. I really like what those guys are doing. I think they bring a lot to the table, and I think this is a team that is going to find itself as the year keeps going.”
The tie was short lived, though, with Verona scoring two more runs in the next inning. In the sixth, Schnell walked four straight batters and a pickoff at first base left the bases loaded with one out. Verona scored on a sacrifice fly and and then a balk from Schnell to take a 4-2 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Verona added some cushion with a solo home run from Novinska to deep left field.
Milton put two runners on with one out in the bottom of the sixth to try and cut the lead again but was unable to take advantage.
“That’s a really good team, and we made too many mistakes against them to have a chance to win,” Agnew said. “We knew we were going to have to play well and unfortunately (we) didn’t hit with runners in scoring position. That cost us in a couple different places tonight.”
Milton will have a chance to bounce back with another home game at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Monroe.
VERONA 5, MILTON 2
Verona 000 022 1 — 5 3 1
Milton 000 020 0 — 2 3 2
Leading hitters—Novinska (V) 2x3. 2B—Bundy (M). HR—Novinska (V).