JANESVILLE — Tre Miller shined on the mound and delivered a go-ahead triple in the fifth inning to lead Janesville Parker past Big Eight opponent Madison La Follette 10-6 in a baseball contest on Friday.
After losing to the Lancers (1-11) 7-6 on Thursday, the Vikings were locked in another back-and-forth affair Friday. This time around, Parker gained an edge by executing with runners on base and making certain they came away with runs.
"We just executed better (today) and we hung in there," Parker coach Kerry Michaels said. "Every time you square up in the Big Eight, it's going to be a battle. It doesn't matter who you're playing. You've got to come with your cleats on and ready to go. We executed really well on the bases off a couple of safety squeezes and did a good job."
While Parker's offense chipped away, Miller kept the Vikings (4-11 overall, 4-9 conference) in the contest with an impressive performance. In his first start of the season, Miller threw six innings, struck out four and gave up four earned runs.
Down 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Parker took the lead after a single from Keegan Skrzypchak and a double from Jaicy Campbell brought in two runs.
La Follette took a 3-2 lead in the top of the third before the Vikings answered with another run with an RBI groundout from Tayelin Sihabouth that brought home Miller on third.
Parker took a 4-3 lead on a sacrifice bunt from Bowers that brought home Carter Smalley from third in the fourth inning before running into some trouble.
The Vikings' defense was making plays throughout the night before two hiccups in the fifth — an error on a pop fly that landed among three Vikings after a miscommunication that resulted in a runner reaching base and a misplayed grounder to center field that resulted in extra bases — brought in three runs for La Follette.
Down 6-4, Parker stayed confident at the plate and soon broke out for five runs and a decisive lead. Smalley brought in the first runner of the inning on a sacrifice fly before Miller stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded.
In a 2-1 count, Miller belted the pitch to the left field fence to clear the bases and give Parker a 8-6 lead.
"I like hitting a lot, but pitching was fun," Miller said about his night. "They just hit the ball really well. So my hit was probably the best part of the night for me."
Miller's go-ahead runs, plus another run in the inning off a single from Sihabouth, meant Parker's defense and pitching needed just six more outs to close out the game.
The Vikings came through behind another scoreless inning from Miller and an insurance run on a sac fly from Gavyn Novak in the sixth.
"I just trust my team behind me," Miller said. "There were a couple of errors, but they were dumb little mistakes. I just threw strikes, let them hit the ball and (the defense) made plays for me."
Campbell came on in the top of the seventh to blank the Lancers and secure the win.
With its defense on point, Parker's bats came through when it mattered most. On top of this, the Vikings were also extremely aggressive on the base paths to put runners in scoring position.
Parker stole 13 bases in the contest, including two by Miller, four by J.J. Douglas and four by Nathan Nach. With runners in motion, Parker executed at the plate to amass enough runs to beat the Lancers.
"They added up," Michaels said. "Without those executions, we probably score maybe four or five and we lose 6-5. So it was very well done on the execution aspect of the offense."
Parker is set to host Middleton at 10 a.m. Saturday.
JANESVILLE PARKER 10, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 6
La Follette;102;030;0;—;6;6;2
Parker;201;151;X;—;10;7;2
Leading hitters—Sihabouth (JP) 2x3. 2B—Campbell (JP), Powell (MLF), Stephens (MLF). 3B—Smalley (JP), Miller (JP), Fitz (MLF).