JANESVILLE — Tre Miller shined on the mound and delivered a go-ahead triple in the fifth inning to lead Janesville Parker past Big Eight opponent Madison La Follette 10-6 in a baseball contest on Friday.

After losing to the Lancers (1-11) 7-6 on Thursday, the Vikings were locked in another back-and-forth affair Friday. This time around, Parker gained an edge by executing with runners on base and making certain they came away with runs.

