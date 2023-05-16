Tre Miller and Gavyn Novak led Janesville Parker on the mound in two wins against Big Eight Conference opponent Beloit Memorial in a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Miller pitched the first game, throwing seven innings of three-hit ball and striking out five in the 3-2 win.
Parker’s offense came alive in the second game as it won 13-2. Novak earned the win on the mound after seven innings of work and giving up just three hits and five strikeouts.
Parker (7-15 overall, 7-11 conference) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the first game on an RBI double from Keegan Skrzypchak. In the third, the Vikings scored one more run on a sacrifice fly from Tayelin Sihabouth.
The Purple Knights (3-15, 3-14) brought the score to 2-1 in the top of the fourth before Parker scored a run in the fifth thanks to an RBI single from Sihabouth.
Up 3-1, Beloit scored one run in the seventh before Miller struck out the last batter of the game.
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Purple Knights held a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning before Parker’s offense exploded. The Vikings scored 13 runs in the final four innings of play to earn the win.
Miller, Sihabouth, Novak and center field J.J. Douglas recorded multiple hits for the Vikings. Douglas hit a home run in the game while Miller and Sihabouth both hit triples.
After the two wins, Parker will host Edgerton on Saturday at 10 a.m.
GAME ONE
JANESVILLE PARKER 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 2
Beloit 000 100 1 — 2 3 4
Parker 101 010 X — 3 2 2
Leading hitters—2B—Skrzypchak (JP), West (BM).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—JP: Miller (7-3-2-1-5-3); BM: Foss (5 2/3-2-3-2-4-4), Toubl (1/3-0-0-0-0-0).
GAME TWO
JANESVILLE PARKER 13, BELOIT MEMORIAL 2
Parker 000 213 7 — 13 13 3
Beloit 100 100 0 — 2 3 1
Leading hitters—Miller (JP) 3x4, Sihabouth (JP) 2x5, Douglas (JP) 2x4, Novak (JP) 3x4. 2B—Novak. 3B—Sihabouth, Miller. HR—Douglas.