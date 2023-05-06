Middleton scored five runs in the sixth inning to take a victory away from Janesville Parker in a Big Eight baseball contest Saturday. The Vikings committed eight errors in the 12-6 loss.
The Cardinals (10-4 overall, 9-3 conference) scored three runs in the top of the second inning with Parker's Carter Smalley on the mound after an error scored a runner and another error extended the inning. Middleton scored two more runs on sacrifice flies before it was Parker's turn to do some damage.
The Vikings (4-12, 4-10) opened the bottom of the inning scoring three runs of their own with a double from center fielder J.J. Douglas that brought home a runner and a Middleton error that brought home two more. Douglas led Parker at the plate, going 2-for-2.
Tied 3-3, Parker took a two-run lead in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single from Tre Miller and an RBI groundout from Tayelin Sihabouth. The Vikings' Gavyn Novak brought a runner home in the fifth after Middleton scored in the top of the inning to take a 6-4 lead.
Middleton homered in the sixth to tie the game 6-all before two Vikings' errors extended the inning and brought three more Cardinals home.
Down 9-6, Middleton scored three more runs in the seventh and Parker failed to score again in the loss.