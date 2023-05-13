01STOCK_BASEBALL02

JANESVILLE—With Trey Jones on the mound and timely execution at the plate, Milton cruised to a 5-0 baseball victory against Janesville Parker in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Jones pitched a gem for the Red Hawks (8-12 overall, 6-7 Badger-East Conference) throwing six and one-thirds innings against the Vikings (5-14, 5-12 Big Eight Conference). Jones allowed just three hits, walked just one batter and struck out five.

