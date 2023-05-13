JANESVILLE—With Trey Jones on the mound and timely execution at the plate, Milton cruised to a 5-0 baseball victory against Janesville Parker in a nonconference game on Saturday.
Jones pitched a gem for the Red Hawks (8-12 overall, 6-7 Badger-East Conference) throwing six and one-thirds innings against the Vikings (5-14, 5-12 Big Eight Conference). Jones allowed just three hits, walked just one batter and struck out five.
"He was on today," said Milton coach Kris Agnew. "He's a stabilizing force for us as a team and as a rotation. (He's) by far our most consistent guy and we know what to expect when we put him out there. I'm proud of him for picking us up in a rough stretch here where we really needed a good performance and he gave it to us."
While Jones was dealing on the mound, Milton built a 4-0 lead by the fourth inning against Parker pitcher Gavyn Novak. Red Hawks first baseman Broden Jackson scored in the second off a Parker error and scored three more runs in the third.
Milton loaded the bases on two singles and a hit-by-pitch before Jackson brought home another run after being hit by a pitch. Joey Olsen hit a single in the next at-bat to center field that brought in two more runs.
With a 4-0 deficit, the Vikings brought pitcher Carter Smalley to the mound in the fourth. Smalley held the Red Hawks scoreless and hitless for the next three innings and posted two strikeouts.
"That's what he does," said Parker coach Kerry Michaels. "He just goes out and throws strikes and challenges guys. They squared (the ball) up about three or four times, but he gets outs."
In the bottom of the fifth Parker threatened at the plate and loaded the bases after two singles from Smalley and Tayelin Sihabouth and Carson Purdy-Hilts reached on a Milton error. With two out and facing Keegan Skrzypchak at the plate, Jones stayed cool under pressure for the Red Hawks and forced the Viking into an out on a line drive to right field.
"I'm saying we've got to get the out, to trust my teammates to make the play behind me and to throw strikes," Jones said about the out.
Milton scored one final run in the top of the seventh to pad its lead after an Owen Holcomb single, a Parker error and a Jackson bunt-single loaded the bases. Olsen sent a fly ball to left field that brought home a run and gave the Red Hawks a 5-0 lead.
"We had some hit-by-pitches with some guys that were up where they were supposed to be in the box and had that discipline to wear a pitch and get on base," Agnew said. "I thought we consistently had guys on base all day and when you get to your three and four hitters in your lineup, a lot of teams don't sacrifice bunting.
"Those guys have practiced really hard all year long at sacrifice bunting and getting them down in the right spots. That paid dividends today. I thought we left some out there too, but that's something to work on for the next game."
Jones was relieved from the mound with one out in the seventh after throwing 103 pitches. Justin Schnell pitched the final two-thirds of the inning to deliver Milton the win.
After beating Parker, Milton will face Janesville Craig on Monday at 4:45 p.m. The Vikings will travel to Lake Geneva Badger on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
MILTON 5, JANESVILLE PARKER 0
Milton;013;000;1;—;5;6;2
Parker;000;000;0;—;0;3;4
Leading hitters—Sihabouth (JP) 2x3, Holcomb (M) 3x4. 2B—Sihabouth.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—JP: Schnuck (1-2-1-0-0-0), Novak (L, 3-4-4-3-1-0), Smalley (3-0-0-0-2-3); M: Schnell (2/3-0-0-0-1-1), Jones (W, 6 1/3-3-0-0-5-1).
- Waunakee 4, Milton 1—Before beating the Vikings, the Red Hawks lost a tight conference game on Friday.
Waunakee (9-7, 7-4) gained a 2-0 advantage in the first inning while Milton fought to earn its first run of the game. Milton's offense came through in the fourth and delivered a run after Dylan McLean earned a walk with the bases loaded.
Milton couldn't capitalize and left the bases loaded at the end of the inning. Waunakee brought home two more runners in the sixth inning while Milton failed to score in the seventh.
The Red Hawks' Jake Cummins and Holcomb each picked up two hits in the loss.
WAUNAKEE 4, MILTON 1
Milton;000;100;0;—;1;6;1
Waunakee;200;002;X;—;4;10;1
Leading hitters—Cummins (M) 2x4, Holcomb (M) 2x2, Ducharme (W) 3x3, Schmidt (W) 2x4, Nordloh (W) 2x4. 2B—Ducharme, Shepski (W), Nordloh.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—M: Jackson (L, 5-9-4-3-1-2), Schnell (1-1-0-0-1-0); W: Lee (W, 7-6-1-1-6-2).