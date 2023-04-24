Waterford scored two runs in the seventh inning to take down Elkhorn 3-2 in a Southern Lakes Conference baseball game Monday.
After giving up a run in the first inning, the Elks (3-9 overall, 2-5 conference) tied the game 1-1 in the fourth with an RBI single from Jake Lueptow. Lueptow went 2-for-4 at the plate.
In the sixth inning, Elkhorn took a 2-1 lead after Lueptow scored on a single from Paulson Yesbeck.
Needing just three outs to secure the win, Elkhorn loaded the bases to start the seventh inning. Elkhorn pitcher Abe Herchenbach struck out the next batter, but two-straight Waterford (7-2, 4-1) singles left the Elks with the loss.
On Thursday, Elkhorn will host Waterford at 4:30 p.m.
WATERFORD 3, ELKHORN 2
Elkhorn 000 101 0 — 2 6 0
Waterford 100 00 2 — 3 6 1
Leading hitters—Kay (W) 2x3, Herchenbach (E) 2x4, Lueptow (E) 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—W: Maerzke (W, 2 1/3-3-1-1-5-1), Questad (4 2/3-3-1-1-10-3); E: Herchenbach (L, 1/3-4-2-2-1-1), Frost (6-2-1-1-9-2).
McFarland 5, Big Foot 2—The Chiefs couldn’t hold their early lead as the Spartans came back late to steal a Rock Valley Conference baseball victory Monday.
Big Foot (0-9, 0-8) scored the game’s first run in second inning on a single from Konnor Glos that scored Connor Weeks.
Weeks did all he could on the mound and held McFarland scoreless it scored three runs in the fifth inning. Weeks recorded 10 strikeouts in the game.
The Chiefs answered with a run in the sixth inning to cut the score to 3-2, but two more McFarland (6-3, 6-2) runs in the seventh sealed the loss.
On Tuesday, Big Foot will travel to Jefferson.
MCFARLAND 5, BIG FOOT 2
McFarland 000 030 2 — 5 9 1
Big Foot 010 001 0 — 2 3 1
Leading hitters—Roder (M) 3x3, Gillen (M) 2x4. 2B—Kussow (M), Gillen. HR—Wojcik (BF).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—BF: Hartmann (2/3-2-2-0-0-1), Weeks (L, 6 1/3-7-3-3-10-2); M: Schaefer (W, 7-3-2-2-7-2).
Union Grove 6, Delavan-Darien 0—The Comets managed just two hits in a Southern Lakes Conference loss against Union Grove on Monday.
On the mound, Delavan-Darien’s Mickey O’Grady kept Union Grove (8-2, 5-1) scoreless for three innings, before it closed the game out with six runs.
The Comets (3-6, 1-6) will travel to Union Grove on Thursday.
UNION GROVE 6, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0
Union Grove 000 140 1 — 6 11 0
Delavan-Darien 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Leading hitters—Hinds (UG) 3x4, Dessart (UG) 3x4, Bloxdorf (UG) 2x3. 2B—Weist (UG), Hinds, Williams (UG).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—DD: O’Grady (L, 5-11-5-5-4-2), Horton (2-0-1-0-1-2); UG: Barrera (5-2-0-0-9-4), Wolf (1-0-0-0-2-0), Bloxdorf (1-0-0-0-2-0).
Lake Geneva Badger 10, Wilmot 3—The Badgers needed just nine hits to score 10 runs in a South Lakes Conference win Monday.
Badger (8-3, 5-2) came out firing as it scored seven runs in the first inning. Badger pitcher Sam Polyock held the team’s lead against Wilmot (3-5, 3-4) and secured the win.
Wade Blakeley, Gavin Stewart and Zach Walton each recorded multiple hits. Jimmy Athans hit a double and Crete Slattery hit a triple.
On Tuesday, Badger will host Mukwonago.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 10, WILMOT 3
Badger 710 000 2 — 10 9 2
Wilmot 000 002 1 — 3 5 2
Leading hitters—Christiansen (W) 2x4, Blakeley (B) 2x5, Stewart (B) 2x3, Walton (B) 2x3. 2B—Falletti (W), Blakeley, Athans (B). 3B—Slattery (B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—W: Christiansen (L, 2-7-8-7-5-3), Haley (1-1-2-0-3-1), Ramey (4-1-0-0-2-3); B: Polyock (W, 5 2/3-4-2-1-5-4), Wolff (1 1/3-1-1-1-2-1).