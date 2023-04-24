01STOCK_BASEBALL02

Waterford scored two runs in the seventh inning to take down Elkhorn 3-2 in a Southern Lakes Conference baseball game Monday.

After giving up a run in the first inning, the Elks (3-9 overall, 2-5 conference) tied the game 1-1 in the fourth with an RBI single from Jake Lueptow. Lueptow went 2-for-4 at the plate.

