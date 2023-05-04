EVANSVILLE — Offense was the name of the game in a Rock Valley baseball game here Thursday night.
The Evansville Blue Devils and Edgerton Crimson Tide combined for 32 runs on 29 hits and eight errors. The Crimson Tide came out on top, 18-14.
Edgerton (6-6 overall, 5-6 Rock Valley Conference) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead against Evansville’s Max Kurth. The Blue Devils responded in kind by putting the barrel on the ball in the bottom of the inning. Evansville ran out of the gate scoring six runs behind five hits and two walks.
The Blue Devils (6-8, 6-6) held Edgerton scoreless in the top of the second inning and scored two more runs in the bottom frame with RBI doubles from Brad Bartz and Owen Stano. Bartz recorded two hits in the contest and Stano had three.
Down 8-3 in the third, Edgerton took advantage of several Evansville miscues on defense and rallied for seven runs. After the Crimson Tide loaded the bases, Logan Hanson smacked a double to center field to clear the bases. Later in the inning, Edgerton’s Jack Fox brought home two runs on a single, and Carson Dupuis brought in two more on a double.
Hanson had four hits in the game, including two doubles, and Fox recorded three hits.
Up 10-8, Edgerton surrendered three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Evansville retook the lead on a sacrifice fly, an Edgerton error and a wild pitch from Hanson.
The back-and-forth affair kept rolling as Edgerton answered in the top of the fifth to take a 12-11 lead and Evansville scored in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at 12.
Finally, in the top of the sixth, the Crimson Tide took a decisive lead. A single from Fox, a walk by Ethan Stengel and a single from Dupuis brought in four runs for a 16-12 Crimson Tide lead.
The Blue Devils ran out of firepower after that, scoring just two runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Edgerton’s win marked its second against Evansville this season after a much more pitcher-friendly 2-0 win over the Blue Devils on Tuesday.
Edgerton will travel to Clinton on Friday for a conference game at 4:45 p.m. Evansville will host Lodi on Friday.
EDGERTON 18, EVANSVILLE 14
Edgerton 307 024 2 — 18 14 2
Evansville 620 311 1 — 14 15 6
Leading hitters—B. Keller (EV) 2x6, Kurth (EV) 2x3, Bartz (EV) 2x3, L. Keller (EV) 2x4, Stano (EV) 3x4, Fox (ED) 3x5, Dupuis (ED) 4x5, Brown (ED) 2x5. 2B—L. Keller 2, Bartz, Stano, Brown, Dupuis 2, LaSchum (ED), Hanson (ED).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—EV: Nelson (L, 2 1/3-5-6-6-3-6), Kurth (2 2/3-6-10-4-1-3), Zastoupil (2-3-2-2-4-3); ED: Fox (1 1/3-7-8-5-3-2), Hanson (2 2/3-3-4-2-1-4), Hatch (W, 3-5-2-2-2-3).
