WisSports.com’s No. 1 ranked Janesville Craig knocked off reigning Division 1 state champion Milton behind six stole bases 6-1 in a nonconference baseball game on Monday.
The Cougars (17-0, 13-0 Big Eight Conference) took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning after shortstop Jake Schaffner singled, stole second base then found home plate off a Red Hawks error. Later in the inning, Joseph Stried scored on a passed ball.
Milton (8-13, 6-7 Badger-East Conference) recorded a run off of Craig pitcher Denver Hughes in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Jordan Bundy with two outs.
Hughes and pitcher Charlie Claas held off the Red Hawks for the remainder of the contest as the Cougars scored four more runs.
Craig tacked on runs in the second when Hughes scored on a balk from Milton pitcher Michael Birkhimer. The Cougars scored another in the third off another Milton error.
“We put pressure on them and they just didn’t perform very well under that,” said Craig coach Josh Shere.
In the fourth, Jack Adams scored a runner on a single and Craig scored one final run in the seventh on a sacrifice hit from Hughes. Adams and Schaffner each had two hits in the contest.
While the Cougars only recorded five hits, they once again took advantage of what was given to them to secure another win.
“That is what’s great about this team so far,” Shere said. “They have totally bought into this small-ball concept of just putting pressure on the defense.”
Hughes pitched five innings for the Cougars giving up three hits and walking two. Claas pitched two innings of scoreless ball while giving up just two hits.
Birkhimer pitched five and two-third innings for the Red Hawks and struck out four. Jake Cummins led Milton with two hits.
Craig will travel to Sun Prairie East on Tuesday and Milton will host Watertown.