01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

WisSports.com’s No. 1 ranked Janesville Craig knocked off reigning Division 1 state champion Milton behind six stole bases 6-1 in a nonconference baseball game on Monday.

The Cougars (17-0, 13-0 Big Eight Conference) took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning after shortstop Jake Schaffner singled, stole second base then found home plate off a Red Hawks error. Later in the inning, Joseph Stried scored on a passed ball.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you