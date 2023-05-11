01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Janesville Craig needed just eight hits to score eight runs in an 8-1 baseball win over Big Eight opponent Madison Memorial on Thursday.

Charlie Claas was the only Cougar to secure an extra-base hit with a double. The Cougars won their 16th game with bunting, stealing bases and earning walks. Craig (16-0 overall, 13-0 conference) walked seven times in the contest and stole five bases.

