Janesville Craig needed just eight hits to score eight runs in an 8-1 baseball win over Big Eight opponent Madison Memorial on Thursday.
Charlie Claas was the only Cougar to secure an extra-base hit with a double. The Cougars won their 16th game with bunting, stealing bases and earning walks. Craig (16-0 overall, 13-0 conference) walked seven times in the contest and stole five bases.
"We put down some sacrifice bunts and bunted the ball a bit," said Craig coach Josh Shere. "For the most part, we ran the bases pretty okay. We did make a couple of base running mistakes again tonight. Those are things for us to clean up and to work on to get better.
There's always things for us coaches to kind of nitpick and to improve on. For the most part, if we're nitpicking on some of these little things, that's a good thing because we don't have these bigger grand problems to nitpick."
Craig scored five runs in the first two innings and added three more in the fifth and sixth. After scoring a run in the top of the second inning, Craig held Memorial scoreless for the rest of the game. The Spartans' (9-8, 8-6) lone run was scored on a dropped third strike.
Cougars pitcher Drayton Lou picked up the win on the mound after another impressive performance. Lou pitched five innings, struck out three and was relieved by Dylan Snyder for the final two innings of the contest.
"Drayton pitched great again," Shere said. "First two innings, he wasn't getting ahead of hitters. First pitch was almost always a ball. So after that we had coach (Pat) Campbell talk with him and he started getting ahead of guys. He was much better and more efficient. He seemed to find his curveball there towards the later part of the game."
On Friday, the Cougars will face perhaps their biggest challenge of the season so far as they take on Sun Prairie East at home at 5 p.m. The Cardinals have just two losses after losing to Verona 2-0 on Thursday.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 8, MADISON MEMORIAL 1
Memorial;010;000;0;—;1;4;3
Craig;230;021;—;8;8;1
Leading hitters—Jones (MM) 2x3, Claas (JC) 2x3. 2B—Jones, Claas.