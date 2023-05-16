In its most anticipated matchup of the season, Janesville Craig won in convincing fashion in a 17-6 Big Eight Conference baseball contest against Sun Prairie East on Tuesday.
The Cougars’ 18th win of the season was a big one and came on the road against a Cardinals squad that now has three losses. The win also came after a relative cold streak at the plate for Craig.
“After not playing so well the night before, we showed up at the park and the guys just competed,” said Craig coach Josh Shere. “So tonight it was great to see them kind of bounce back with the way they competed.”
Craig (18-0 overall, 14-0 Big Eight) bounced to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning before Sun Prairie East battled back in the bottom frame to take a one-run lead. The Cougars hit back with five runs in the second to take the lead for good.
“We faced a little bit of adversity today playing in a hostile environment up there at Sun Prairie East against a good team,” Shere said. “And to go down right after we took the momentum, we took it back and our guys just jumped right back on them. It was an awesome game.”
With the wind blowing in the right direction and with two talented rosters playing, it was expected to be a high-scoring affair. Craig scored 17 runs off 10 hits while Sun Prairie (17-3, 12-3) scored six runs off of nine hits.
Craig played its typical brand of baseball with drawing walks and using its speed on the bases to put pressure on the Cardinals’ defense. The Cougars drew 11 walks in the game, struck out just once and recorded five extra base hits.
Center fielder Jack Adams smashed two doubles, shortstop Jake Schaffner legged out two triples on hard-hit balls and Aiden Schenk hit a home run.
Schaffner almost hit a home run of his own in the fourth before the wind suddenly shifted.
“The wind was blowing out early, so the ball was really flying,” Shere said. “In Jake’s fourth at-bat in the fourth inning, the wind all of a sudden just switched. Jake smashed a ball that would have been a home run any other day, but all of a sudden, he was up to bat and the wind just started blowing in and got cold. And his ball ended up right at the fence. Five minutes before that it’s a home run by like 50 feet.”
With six remaining conference games in the regular season, Craig is closing in on a conference championship. With an impressive performance against their toughest opponent yet, the Cougars might also be closing in on a run through the WIAA playoffs.
“It’s a great sign for these guys that the game didn’t get too big for them tonight and they really took the pressure of playing at a really tough place to play and thrived in that environment,” Shere said. “It showed us coaches that once again that what we got going is something special. I just hope that people come out to watch and witness it because this just does not happen every year.”