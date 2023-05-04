Another game resulted in another win for Janesville Craig after a five inning contest against Big Eight opponent Madison West ended in a 12-0 win. The Cougars amassed 11 hits and stole three bases in the baseball game on Thursday.
Craig (12-0 overall, 9-0 conference) gained a 2-0 advantage in the first inning after Denver Hughes brought in a run on a single and Joseph Streid brought in another on a sacrifice bunt.
The Cougars scored in each of the next three innings capped off by a five-run fourth. Shortstop Jake Schaffner went 2-for-4 at the plate and Charlie Claas was perfect, going 3-for-3 including a double. Claas recorded two RBI in the game, as did centerfielder Jack Adams.
“Hitting statistics wise, it doesn’t show what he’s really doing as a hitter. His on-base percentage is through the roof and that guy is a competitor,” said Janesville Craig coach Josh Shere about Claas. “He smashed three balls today and smashed a double in the gap. He just had great swings and great at-bats. Hopefully he can take that confidence into tomorrow night and just continue to grow off of that.”
On the mound, Hughes kept the Regents (8-5, 7-4) at bay, pitching a complete-game shutout. Hughes walked just one batter in the game and gave up two hits.
“For the most part he was in the zone, with one walk in five innings which is awesome,” Shere said. “We try to limit those free bases, which means he was around the plate. We’re never going to be a high strikeout type of pitching staff, but we had three K’s and only two hits. So a lot of times, we are just putting the hitters in poor counts and forcing them to hit the ball.”
Behind Hughes, Craig’s defense had another flawless night committing no errors.
“Our defense has just been stellar all year long,” Shere said. “So our pitchers, they have that confidence where if we just throw strikes and they hit the ball, it goes to a guy there and they make the play. So that’s just such a huge advantage.”
Midway through the season and with a spotless record, Craig is still finding areas to improve in every game and is looking to keep focused during the stretch run of the season.
“This is that time of the season where the excitement of the beginning of the season is over and now you’re in the grind,” Shere said. “And there are high school teams that are just going to go out and just go through the motions. This is where teams separate themselves from who’s going to be top contender versus who’s just going to be in the middle pack.
“And we don’t want to all of a sudden find ourselves in that situation where we’re going through the motions. So we’re always focused on small little gains of getting better. Hopefully that’ll help our guys.”
Craig will play West again on Friday, this time in Madison.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 12, MADISON WEST 0 (5)
West 000 00 — 0 2 6
Craig 223 5X — 12 11 0
Leading hitters—Schaffner (JC) 2x4, Claas (JC) 3x3. 2B—Claas, Broyzna (MW).