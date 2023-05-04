01STOCK_CRAIG_COUGAR

Another game resulted in another win for Janesville Craig after a five inning contest against Big Eight opponent Madison West ended in a 12-0 win. The Cougars amassed 11 hits and stole three bases in the baseball game on Thursday.

Craig (12-0 overall, 9-0 conference) gained a 2-0 advantage in the first inning after Denver Hughes brought in a run on a single and Joseph Streid brought in another on a sacrifice bunt.

