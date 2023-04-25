hot Vikings 7, Purgolders 0 Baseball: Clutch defense, four runs in the seventh lead Janesville Parker to victory GAZETTE STAFF Apr 25, 2023 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tre Miller was perfect at the plate, and a four-run seventh inning secured Janesville Parker's 7-3 Big Eight Conference baseball victory over Madison East on Tuesday. Parker (2-9 overall, 2-7 conference) scored the game's first run in the first inning and added to its lead in the third with another run. With runs in the third and fourth innings, the Purgolders (0-9, 0-7) tied the game at 2-2. Both teams scored one more time before the seventh, leaving the game tied 3-3 entering the final inning. In the seventh, Parker's Jaicy Campbell, Max Monroe and Carter Smalley each brought in runs in the four run inning. Keegan Skrzypchak was brought in to close the game out and deliver, picking up the win. Gavyn Novak started the contest on the mound for the Vikings and pitched five and 2/3 innings. "We played some clutch defense today," said Parker coach Kerry Michaels. "We got some timely hits. Tre Miller was 4-for-4. Max Monroe had a double. We executed well on offense." On Thursday, Parker will host Madison East at Riverside Park at 5 p.m. JANESVILLE PARKER 7, MADISON EAST 3Parker;101;010;4;—;7;9;4East;001;101;0;—;3;6;4Leading hitters—Fulilove (ME) 2x2, Hagerty (ME) 2x4, Miller (JP) 4x4. 2B—Monroe (JP). Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—ME: Dugas (L, 3-6-5-5-5-2), Dederich (4-3-2-0-7-3); JP: Skrzypchak (W, 1 1/3-2-0-0-1-1), Novak (5 2/3-4-3-1-3-4). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Sports High School Sports Baseball Janesville Parker Recommended for you Trending Now Hometown brother: Janesville historian works to keep Brother Joseph Dutton's memory alive Manufacturer United Alloy plans another expansion in Janesville Janesville man faces OWI homicide charge in fatal crash Janesville's north-side 'hot corner' to further heat up with new Chili's Milton School Board will approve contracts, receive budget update in May