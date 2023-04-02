Brodhead earned its first prep baseball victory of the season in a Rock Valley Conference matchup against Edgerton on Friday. The Cardinals needed just five innings to secure their 7-1 win.
After two and a half scoreless innings, Brodhead's Trent Neeley scored the game's first run in the bottom of the third after an Edgerton error.
Brodhead scored one more run in the fourth before Edgerton (0-1) gave up five runs in the fifth inning.
With a 2-1 lead, the Cardinals (1-0) loaded the bases with five walks and one hit-by-pitch to score three runs. Brodhead's Aidyn Vondra stole home to give the Cardinals a 5-1 lead.
Brodhead's Clayton Elliott brought in a run on a single, and Ryan Searls scored sent a runner to the plate on a ground ball out to close out Brodhead's 7-1 win.
Evan Senobe earned the win for Brodhead in four innings of work. The pitcher struck out six batters. Carson Dupuis was knocked with a loss for Edgerton, despite giving up just one earned run and striking out nine Cardinals.
Up next for Brodhead is a home matchup against McFarland at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. On Saturday, Edgerton will host Clinton at 11 a.m.
Padua Franciscan (Ohio) 12, Elkhorn 2—The Elks ended their four-game trip in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with a loss to Ohio's Padua Franciscan on Friday. Elkhorn went 1-3 on the trip.
The Bruins got off to a hot start at the plate and never looked back. They scored four runs in the first inning and Elkhorn faced a 6-0 hole entering the top of the third.
The Elks (1-3) scored their first run of the game in the third with a RBI single from Jake Lueptow.
The Bruins scored five more runs in the bottom of the inning and Elkhorn faced a 11-1 deficit entering the fifth inning. Mason Olson scored for the Elks on a sacrifice fly from Owen Paddock to extend the game.
Elkhorn's one run in the inning was short lived as Padua Franciscan scored again in the bottom of the fifth to end the game with a final score of 12-2.
On the mound, Elkhorn's Ayden Smith was given the loss in 1 1/3 inning of work. Despite giving up just two hits, Smith was credited with six earned runs. Elkhorn's Abe Herchenbach went 2-for-3 at the plate.
The Elks are scheduled to play at Janesville Craig at 5 p.m. Monday.
PADUA FRANCISCAN 12, ELKHORN 2
Elkhorn;001;01;—;2;5;2
Padua Franciscan;425;01;—;12;6;2
Leading hitters—Plange (PF) 2x3, Herchenbach (E) 2x3.