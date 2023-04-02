01STOCK_BASEBALL

Brodhead earned its first prep baseball victory of the season in a Rock Valley Conference matchup against Edgerton on Friday. The Cardinals needed just five innings to secure their 7-1 win. 

After two and a half scoreless innings, Brodhead's Trent Neeley scored the game's first run in the bottom of the third after an Edgerton error. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you