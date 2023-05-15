Badgers 5, Vikings 1 Baseball: Badger scores two runs in first, third to down Parker GAZETTE STAFF May 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva Badger took advantage of five Janesville Parker errors in a 5-1 nonconference baseball win on Monday. The Badgers (13-10 overall, 6-6 Southern Lakes Conference) scored two runs in the first innings off an RBI double from Zach Walton and a Vikings' error. Up 2-0 in the bottom of the third, Badger tacked on two more runs highlighted by an RBI single from Wade Blakeley. Badger added one final run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Crete Slattery. Slattery recorded two hits in the contest along with teammate Matthew O'Grady. Parker's lone run came in the fifth when Carson Purdy-Hilts scored on a groundout from Keegan Skrzypchak. Badger pitcher Gavin Stewart received the win on the mound after pitching four innings and striking out five. Parker pitcher Carter Smalley threw six innings and also struck out five batters. On Tuesday, Parker (5-15, 5-11 Big Eight Conference) will host Beloit Memorial for a doubleheader and Badger will host Westosha Central. LAKE GENEVA BADGER 5, JANESVILLE PARKER 1Parker;000;010;0;—;1;4;5Badger;202;001;X;—;5;8;1Leading hitters—O'Grady (B) 2x4, Slattery (B) 2x4. 2B—Slattery, Walton (B) O'Grady. Pitching (ip-h-r-er-k-bb)—B: Stewart (W, 4-3-0-0-5-1), Lussmyer (1-0-1-1-1-2), Wolff (2-1-0-0-2-0); JP: Smalley (6-8-5-3-5-3). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Sports High School Sports Baseball Janesville Parker Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit College grads prepare for next life chapter 'No more homework': UW-Whitewater grads look to the future Woman convicted for child porn relocated to Janesville Public record for May 10, 2023 The week that was: New leadership, race and East Memorial Drive safety