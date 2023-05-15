01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Lake Geneva Badger took advantage of five Janesville Parker errors in a 5-1 nonconference baseball win on Monday. 

The Badgers (13-10 overall, 6-6 Southern Lakes Conference) scored two runs in the first innings off an RBI double from Zach Walton and a Vikings' error. 

