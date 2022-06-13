After winning a WIAA Division 1 sectional title over Mukwonago last week, the Milton baseball team will make its first state tournament trip today. Coach Kris Agnew's Red Hawks will take on Hartland Arrowhead (20-6) at about 3 p.m. at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. The winner will play a semifinal later today.
Milton’s Alec Campbell leaps in celebration after scoring the winning run on a single by teammate Jordan Bundy during their Division 1 sectional final victory over Mukwonago last Tuesday. Today, the Red Hawks make their first-ever appearance in the WIAA Division 1 state baseball tournament. Milton (21-7) will take on Hartland Arrowhead (20-6) at about 3 p.m. in a quarterfinal at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. The winner will play later Tuesday night against either Eau Claire North (24-2) or Greendale (20-9). That winner will advance to the championship game on Thursday evening.
Hartland Arrowhead is one of the hottest teams entering the WIAA state baseball tournament.
The Warriors have won 10 straight and are rolling heading into today's Division 1 quarterfinal game with Milton.
Third-seeded Arrowhead is 20-6 overall and has three Division I players on the roster.
Heading the list is Kansas State University recruit Mason Buss. Through postseason play, the right-hander is 7-0 with a 0.48 ERA. He'll likely be on the mound for the Warriors today against sixth-seeded Milton.
As a team, Arrowhead is batting .322, with eight players batting above .300. James Duncan leads the way offensively for the Warriors. He's batting .387 with 29 hits. Junior shortstop Ethan Hindle leads the team in RBI with 29 and in runs scored with 30. He is also 16-for-16 on stolen bases. Arrowhead has stolen 79 bases for the season on 86 attempts.
The pitching staff has a combined ERA of 2.53, with 239 strikeouts in 174 innings.
"They're a very good team," Milton coach Kris Agnew said. "They play in a very good conference against some very good teams.
"The key for us is to try and come out right away and put a run or two on the board. We need to establish momentum and put the pressure on them. They're the higher seed."
Today's game is scheduled for approximately 3 p.m., with the winner playing in a state semifinal game at around 9 p.m.
Arrowhead is making its fifth trip to state, while Milton is making the program's initial appearance.
