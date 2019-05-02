Mother Nature put a damper on the baseball schedule Tuesday, but the rest of the week is filled with a number of relevant games.

Two area conference races are tight and will likely come down to the wire, while Janesville Craig and Beloit Turner are threatening to run away from the pack in the Big Eight and Rock Valley, respectively.

Here’s a look at the current situations in area conferences and what to expect in the second-half of the regular season.

Big Eight

Can anyone catch Craig?

The third-ranked Cougars are 9-0 in the Big Eight and have outscored conference opponents 79-10. A 4-1 win over Verona is the closest game the Cougars have had in conference play.

Surprising Madison West sits in second. The Regents are 8-1 overall in the Big Eight and play a huge home-and-home series with Craig in two weeks.

Longtime Big Eight powerhouse Sun Prairie and Middleton are both three games back at 6-3.

Besides West, Janesville Parker is the surprise team in the Big Eight. The Vikings, under first-year coach Kerry Michaels, are 4-5 in the conference. Many expected Parker to struggle with only two starters returning and a young roster.

Craig has the pitching and the offense to run the table. We’ll know more in two weeks when the top two teams play twice in three days.

Badger South

The upstart Milton Red Hawks are the story in the Badger South. Milton has won five straight conference games and sits at 6-1, 1/2-game ahead of Madison Edgewood. The teams split the regular-season series.

Monona Grove is a game back, while Fort Atkinson sits 1 1/2 back. Milton has already swept both of those teams.

The Red Hawks are young, but coach Kris Agnew has his team playing great baseball. Milton had won nine in a row until a nonconference loss to Lake Geneva Badger on Monday.

Rock Valley

Turner is threatening to run away and hide from the rest of the field.

The second-ranked Trojans (Division 2) have yet to lose, rattling off 12 straight wins to start the season, including an 11-0 mark in the Rock Valley.

McFarland and Edgerton are both three games back in the loss column, but the Crimson Tide have played two less games than Turner and sit at 6-3 in the Rock.

Whitewater and Jefferson still have an outside chance to contend, but with four losses each, likely can’t afford another loss the rest of the way.

Turner has beaten Jefferson twice already, and has a home-and-home series with McFarland today and tomorrow and plays at Edgerton next Friday.

The Trojans aren’t likely to finish with an unbeaten conference record, but a three-game cushion with seven games to play should be enough to bring another title to Turner.

Southern Lakes

Area teams are struggling in the Lakes.

Elkhorn, Badger and Delavan-Darien are a combined 4-19 in conference play.

Second-ranked Burlington is 8-0 overall in the Lakes and 10-1 on the season. The Demons handed third-ranked Craig its only loss of the season.

Union Grove is 7-1 and a game back, while Wilmot sits three games back.

Burlington has a wealth of talent but has to play Union Grove on consecutive days starting with today’s game on the road.

Delavan-Darien is still searching for its first conference win, while Elkhorn has a chance to reach .500 in the Lakes with a win today.

Trailways South

The Trailways South, with only five teams, plays an eight-game conference schedule.

Johnson Creek is currently 3-0 in conference play, while Deerfield is 1-0.

Orfordville Parkview is 1-2 in league but sits only two games back in the loss column with five to play.

Word on the street is that Johnson Creek is legit and clearly the best team in the Trailways South. The Bluejays are ranked sixth in the state in Division 4.