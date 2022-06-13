JANESVILLE
Summer baseball is back at Riverside Park.
Absent since 2019 because of COVID-19 and a lack of numbers, the Janesville American Legion Post 205 baseball program is back in business.
The team, which consists of high school and first-year college players from Janesville, Edgerton and Milton, opens the season Wednesday night at Kettle Moraine. Post 205 opens up the home portion of the schedule this weekend at Riverside Park when five teams compete in the Father's Day Tournament. Joining Janesville in the tournament will be Beloit, Middleton, Hartford and Waukesha. Games are scheduled for Riverside on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Janesville Parker baseball coach Kerry Michaels will serve as the Janesville Legion manager and is looking forward to carrying on the city's strong tradition in legion baseball. Janesville has won seven state titles and finished third at the AAA World Series in 1989.
"I think most of us agree that there was a need to bring the Legion program back, and that's what we're doing," Michaels said. "It's going to give area kids the chance to play good bargain baseball against some really good teams and players.
"Our guys are going to face guys that have pitched and played in college. We're not trying to compete with the traveling teams but rather give these kids a chance to play baseball in the summer, especially those that just graduated. They don't have any real options to play ball in the summer once they graduate."
Headlining the list of players on the this year's team are 2022 Janesville Craig graduates Jack Ryan and Patrick Schork. Both were first-team all-Big Eight Conference selections and both will play in college next year. Ryan will pitch for UW-Whitewater, while the outfielder Schork is headed to St. Mary's University of Minnesota.
Also joining the team is recent Edgerton graduate Steven Olson. The right-hander was second-team all-Rock Valley Conference as a pitcher and should form a formidable one-two punch on the mound along with Ryan.
"We'll have other guys that will throw for us, but it's nice to have those two at the top of the rotation," Michaels said. "And we'll get a good look at them right away with our tournament this weekend."
The catching duties will be handled by Jaicy Campbell and Nick Gregg, while recent Parker graduate Trace Jacobson will play first. Craig graduate Jack Nickols and Olson will share duties at third base, while Parker senior-to-be Tayelin Sihabouth will likely start at shortstop with Sean Conway providing depth.
Other pitching candidates are Jacobson, Schork, Nathan Hach and Hayden Halverson.
Schork will lead a talented and athletic outfield. He'll start in center, with Logan Jushka, Griffin Davis, Caleb Wilson and Hach.
"We can put a solid lineup on the field night in and night out," Michaels said. "And they'll be games where some guys won't be able to make it, so it's good to have depth and guys capable of playing multiple positions."
Janesville's schedule, with all home games at Riverside Park.
JUNE: 15--At Kettle Moraine. 17--Hartland at Janesville, 7:15 p.m. 18--Waukesha at Janesville; 10 a.m.; Middleton at Janesville, 7:15 p.m. 19--Beloit at Janesville, 5 p.m. 21--At Delavan, 6 p.m.; 22--At Beloit , 7:15 p.m.; 28--Beloit, 7 p.m.; 30--Kettle Moraine, 7 p.m.
JULY: 5--At Oconomowoc, 6 p.m.; 8, 9, 10--At Fort Atkinson Tournament; 12--Oconomowoc, 6 p.m.; 14, 15, 16, 17--At Plover Tournament; 19--Regionals.