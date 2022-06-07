Led by repeat selections Jake Schaffner and Aiden Schenk, five players from the Janesville Craig baseball team were named to the all-Big Eight Conference first team.
Schenk and Schaffner are joined by teammates Jack Ryan, Patrick Schork and Devin Gudenschwager.
Sun Prairie senior shortstop/pitcher Davis Hamilton was named player of the year, while his father, Rob, was named coach of the year.
Schaffner earned a second straight first team nod thanks to another productive season at the plate and in the field. The junior shortstop set a program record with a .590 on-base percentage for the season and his season average of .500 (40-for-80) is second all-time in the storied program history. His 10 doubles and four triples both rank second all-time, and the 35 runs scored, 40 hits and 29 stolen bases rank third all-time for a single season.
“I don’t know what to say about Jake other than his season was one for the single-season record books at Craig,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said. “He was an absolute difference-maker when he stepped on the field.”
Schenk was named first team at first base, but also had a productive season on the mound. The junior left-hander went 6-0 with a 1.82 ERA.
At the plate, Schenk hit .414 with an OBP of .532 and a slugging percentage of .714.
“Aiden had an outstanding season for us not only at the plate and in the field, but on the mound, as well,” Herbst said.
“It will be really exciting to see how Aiden and Jake elevate their games even more next year.”
Ryan made the first team as a pitcher. The senior right-hander and UW-Whitewater recruit went 5-3 on the season with 71 strikeouts in 51 innings. He held opponents to a .202 batting average and finished with an ERA of 1.92.
Schork made the first team as an outfielder. The senior and St. Mary’s University recruit hit .346 for the season with 20 RBI and six extra-base hits. He did not commit an error all season.
Gudenschwager was the conference’s top designated hitter. The junior finished with a .338 batting average.
“Devin really came on for us,” Herbst said. “His offensive output increased as he saw more at-bats.”
Janesville Parker junior infielder Tayelin Sihabouth was named to the second team as a utility player.
2022 ALL-BIG EIGHT BASEBALL
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers—Jack Ryan, sr., Janesville Craig; Davis Hamilton, sr., Sun Prairie; Nick West, sr., Verona.
Catcher—Tyler Piotrowski, sr., Madison Memorial.
Outfielders—Patrick Schork, sr., Janesville Craig; Aidan Baccus, sr., Madison West; Mason Armstrong, jr., Verona; Stephen Paulsen, sr., Middleton.
Infielders—Jake Schaffner, jr., Janesville Craig; Aiden Schenk, jr., Janesville Craig; Addison Ostrenga, sr., Sun Prairie; Max Steiner, sr., Verona.
Designated hitters—Devin Gudenschwager, jr., Janesville Craig.
Utility—Easton Zempel, sr., Middleton.
At large—Tyler Schmitt, sr., Madison Memorial; Caleb Karll, jr., Madison West.
Player of the year—Davis Hamilton, sr., Sun Prairie.
Coach of the year—Rob Hamilton, Sun Prairie.
SECOND TEAM
Pitchers—Riley Peterson, jr., Verona; J.T. Hockers, sr., Middleton.
Catcher—Cal Donovan, so., Madison West.
Outfielders—N.J. Elias, sr., Verona; Sam Ostrenga, so., Sun Prairie; Max Glusick, fr., Sun Prairie.
Infielders—Isaac Wendler, so., Sun Prairie; Casey Wambach, fr., Sun Prairie; Isaac Seip, sr., Madison East; Jaron Sarbacker, sr., Middleton.
Designated hitters—Drew Kavanaugh, so., Sun Prairie.
Utility—Tayelin Sihabouth, jr., Janesville Parker; David Matuszak, sr., Madison La Follette.
At large—Robby Erickson, sr., Middleton.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beloit Memorial—Decarlos Nora, jr., DH.
Madison East—Eamonn Mulhern, sr., P.
Madison La Follette—Devin Coyle, jr., IF.
Madison Memorial—Zak Jessup, sr., P; Peter Sellwood, jr., IF; Reid Adams, jr., DH.
Madison West—Brandon Barfield, sr., IF; Tiago Sanchez, jr., U.
Middleton—Matt Zimmerman, sr., OF; Preston Roell, sr., IF; Hayden Hellenbrand, jr., IF.
Sun Prairie—Julien Oterro-Torres, jr., C.
Verona—Mason Fink, sr., C; Garrett Hoppe, sr., IF; Matthew Keel, sr., DH.