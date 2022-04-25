01STOCK_BASEBALL

VERONA

A two-out, four-run rally lifted the Janesville Craig baseball team to a big victory Monday.

The Cougars sent home four runs in the top of the fifth inning and rode the left arm of Aiden Schenk the rest of the way to a 4-0 Big Eight Conference victory over Verona.

Craig (7-1 overall, 6-1 Big Eight) got six-plus innings of shutout ball from Schenk. The junior allowed three hits and struck out four.

“Aiden was in control and we made a complete of really nice plays behind him,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said.

“(Nick) West was throwing really well for Verona, so getting four runs off him with two outs was huge.”

Connor Dillon scored Craig’s first run in the fifth on Jack Ryan’s RBI single, and Jake Schaffner and Patrick Schork also added RBI singles in the inning.

Craig is scheduled to take on crosstown rival Janesville Parker at 5 p.m. today at Riverside Park.

CRAIG 4, VERONA 0

Janesville Craig 000 040 0 — 4 6 1

Verona 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—Schenk (W, 6.1-3-0-0-4-5), Ryan (.2-0-0-0-1-0); V: West (L, 6-6-4-2-5-2), Jaschinski (1-0-0-0-1-1).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you