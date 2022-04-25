HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: CRAIG 4, VERONA 0 Aiden Schenk, Janesville Craig cruise past Verona in Big Eight boys baseball Gazette staff Apr 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VERONAA two-out, four-run rally lifted the Janesville Craig baseball team to a big victory Monday.The Cougars sent home four runs in the top of the fifth inning and rode the left arm of Aiden Schenk the rest of the way to a 4-0 Big Eight Conference victory over Verona.Craig (7-1 overall, 6-1 Big Eight) got six-plus innings of shutout ball from Schenk. The junior allowed three hits and struck out four.“Aiden was in control and we made a complete of really nice plays behind him,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said.“(Nick) West was throwing really well for Verona, so getting four runs off him with two outs was huge.”Connor Dillon scored Craig’s first run in the fifth on Jack Ryan’s RBI single, and Jake Schaffner and Patrick Schork also added RBI singles in the inning.Craig is scheduled to take on crosstown rival Janesville Parker at 5 p.m. today at Riverside Park.CRAIG 4, VERONA 0Janesville Craig 000 040 0 — 4 6 1Verona 000 000 0 — 0 3 2Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—Schenk (W, 6.1-3-0-0-4-5), Ryan (.2-0-0-0-1-0); V: West (L, 6-6-4-2-5-2), Jaschinski (1-0-0-0-1-1). Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Craig Baseball Vic Herbst Aiden Schenk Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville man arrested after allegedly stabbing another in the head during road rage incident Judge grants competency evaluation for 11-year-old accused in Kohl's fire in Janesville City of Janesville to require residents remove, replace iron water pipes Death notices for April 22, 2022 City of Milton to spend $16,000 on new radar signs for local roads Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form