JANESVILLE — State-ranked Janesville Craig put on an impressive display of pitching and defense on a blustery night at Riverside Park as the Cougars maintained their unbeaten baseball record Tuesday night.

Cougars starting pitcher Aiden Schenk threw six scoreless innings, and his team put up six runs over its last two offensive innings to beat Verona 7-0 at Riverside Park.

JVG_230503_CRAIGBASE02.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Craig’s Joseph Stried makes a tumbling catch of a fly ball in foul territory for an out during the Cougars' 7-0 win over Verona at Riverside Park in Janesville on Tuesday.
JVG_230503_CRAIGBASE04.jpg
Buy Now

Janesville Craig shortstop Jake Schaffner makes a quick running throw to first for an out during Tuesday's game against Verona at Riverside Park in Janesville. Schaffner scored two runs and had two stolen bases against the Wildcats.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you