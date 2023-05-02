JANESVILLE — State-ranked Janesville Craig put on an impressive display of pitching and defense on a blustery night at Riverside Park as the Cougars maintained their unbeaten baseball record Tuesday night.
Cougars starting pitcher Aiden Schenk threw six scoreless innings, and his team put up six runs over its last two offensive innings to beat Verona 7-0 at Riverside Park.
"Aiden once again came out and threw strikes, got ahead of guys ... basically made them try to hit the ball" in difficult playing conditions, Craig coach Josh Shere said. "Our defense tonight made some spectacular plays."
After a clean top of the first inning for Schenk, Cougars shortstop and spark plug Jake Schaffner led the game off with a bloop single that barely flew over the glove of his Wildcats counterpart, Jack DeTienne.
Schaffner's aggressive base running, moving from first to third on a passed ball, set up Devin Gudenschwager for an RBI single just three batters into the game.
Craig (11-0 overall, 8-0 Big Eight) could've had more in the first after Schenk, Gudenschwager and Joe Stried loaded the bases with just one out, but Verona got out of the jam with a slick 5-2-3 double play to end the frame.
After that, Wildcats pitcher Riley Peterson, a Division I recruit headed to UW-Milwaukee, settled in and kept the Cougars off the board for a while.
"That was probably the best pitcher we've faced all year," Shere said. "He was tough on us, but our guys battled really well."
Verona (6-5, 5-4) did mount a scoring threat in the third inning when the top of its batting order loaded the bases with two walks and a single, but Schenk avoided any damage on the scoreboard by inducing a popout to second base.
From there, the Craig starter retired the next six batters he faced, and the Cougars offense tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Gudenschwager began that inning with his second single of the game, then he stole second base, one of six swiped bags for Craig. Denver Hughes followed with an RBI single, the first of his two hits against Verona.
Hughes reached second on the throw to the plate, and then he scored on an unusual play when Joe Stried flew out to right field.
Hughes tagged up on the catch and ran to third, and when the throw came in, a Verona fielder cut it off in the infield and tried to get it to third to get Hughes out, but that throw got away, allowing Hughes to head home and make it 3-0 Cougars.
The Wildcats changed pitchers with one out in the fifth, with Braden Rozga retiring the next two Craig batters on a strikeout and a flyout to left. Rozga also retired the first two batters of Craig's seventh inning, but that's when things came unglued for the Wildcats.
Making his fourth plate appearance, Schaffner worked a walk and then stole second base. The steal opened first base, and Verona opted to put the batter Schenk on intentionally.
With Gudenschwager up to bat, Schaffner stole third, and then shortly after that, Schenk took off for second.
The right-handed Rozga came off the pitching rubber and held the ball for a moment before he saw Schaffner straying off third base as Schenk arrived safely at second. Rozga threw to his third baseman, Schaffner took off for home and the throw to the plate was a poor one that allowed Schaffner to score and Schenk to reach third.
After that, Gudenschwager popped up a ball over the left side of the infield, but Wildcats third baseman Tre Grignon couldn't make the catch, which allowed Schenk to score.
Gudenschwager stole second again with Hughes up to bat and came home on another Hughes RBI single. The Craig right fielder reached second on a throwing error by the shortstop, then came home on Stried's single, capping a four-run rally that began with two outs in the inning.
"We made them make outs, we forced them to make plays, and toward the end of the game, that's what broke the game open," Shere said.
Charlie Claas came on to pitch the top of the seventh and got out of a little bit of a tough spot after giving up a pair of singles with a game-ending 6-3 double play.
The Cougars are scheduled to play two games against Madison West next, one each on Thursday and Friday, and then face Verona again Saturday morning.
"They're going to be tough, too," Shere said of the Regents. "They've beaten Verona, they've beaten a bunch of teams already. We can't look past any team in the Big Eight right now."
JANESVILLE CRAIG 7, VERONA 0
Verona;000;000;0;—;0;5;5
Janesville Craig;100;024;X;—7;7;0
Leading hitters—Detienne (V) 2x3, Gudenschwager (JC) 2x3, Hughes (JC) 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—V: Peterson (L, 4 1/3-5-3-2-4-4). Rosga (1 2/3-2-4-1-1-1). JC: Schenk (W, 6-3-0-0-3-2), Claas (1-2-0-0-0-0).