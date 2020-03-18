The pay wasn’t much, but for eight magical summers, I didn’t care. I had the best job in the world.
I was bat boy for my dad’s American Legion baseball team.
Those teams won four state titles in those eight years and set the tone for what has been a lifelong passion for the game of baseball.
My dad, the late Dale Barry, won his first AAA Legion state title in 1968. That team featured four players that were selected in the 1968 and 1969 MLB Amateur Draft: Kent Burdick (Cincinnati Reds), Jerry Davis (New York Mets) and Gary Gloede (Cleveland Indians) were 1969 Janesville Parker graduates, while Bob Strampe (Detroit Tigers) graduated from Janesville Craig in 1968. Strampe eventually made it to the big leagues, pitching in relief for the Tigers in seven games during the 1972 season. In his final major league appearance, Strampe struck out Mike Kilkenny of the Cleveland Indians.
As a 4-year-old who probably had trouble walking and chewing gum at the same time, I wasn’t quite ready for bat boy duties in 1968. My stint began with the 1970 Legion team.
If I recall, Dad promised me 50 cents a game to pick up the bats, scoop up the warmup balls from the first baseman and outfielders in between innings, stay out of the way and not wander too far off.
That last request was a problem.
Riverside Park’s artesian well with the coldest water on the planet. The concession stand located behind the tennis courts tried to lure me away. I don’t know how many times I asked Dad in the middle of the second inning for an advance on my pay so I could go get a sno-cone or an ice cream sandwich.
I never really got an answer, just “the glare.”
Road trips were my favorite. Whether it was a game in Delavan, Kenosha or a weekend trip to Appleton, there was nothing better than piling into our beloved “Swamp Buggy”—a Chrysler Belvidere—and galavanting around the state.
With the two greatest assistant coaches ever in Dan Madden and Bob Suter also hauling players in their cars, you could always find a large caravan traveling to and from our next road game.
The Swamp Buggy usually made the road trips with Dad driving, another player in the passenger seat and three more in the backseat. That left me in the way back with a bag of balls as my head rest, my feet draped over two bags of catcher’s equipment and batting helmets as an arm rest.
With no air conditioning and three sweaty players sitting directly in front of you, you’d think the rides home would’ve been miserable—especially after a loss.
Not hardly. I was in heaven. Those were some of the best times of my life. With WLS AM-89 always blaring on the radio, as a 6- and 7-year-old, I got to sing along with the players on such 70s classic as Don McLean’s “American Pie,” Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven,” Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”
Now don’t get me wrong. Not all road trips were memorable in a good way. I remember spending a week in Murray, Kentucky, in I believe 1975 that went sideways quickly. Janesville had won the AAA state title for the second straight year and advanced to the Great Lakes Regional in Murray.
It might’ve been 1974 or 1976. Janesville won state three years in a row.
Players and coaches were put up in Murray State University’s dormitories for the regional tournament.
Cool, I thought. A room with Dad and a week watching the guys I idolized play baseball.
Not so much.
There are people that snore, and then there was Dad. He once told former Janesville School District Superintendent Donald Mrdjenovich while rooming with him during a teacher’s conference in Stevens Point, “You have 15 minutes to fall asleep. After that, you’re on your own.”
He wasn’t lying.
Freight trains aren’t as loud as Dad’s snoring was. And with no air conditioning in the room, I think I tried to sneak out and go sleep in the car on more than one night. And the team came up short in its bid to win the state’s first-ever regional title.
To this day, Dad is the most successful American Legion baseball coach in state history with his five AAA state titles. I was a part of four of them.
And boy, did he ever have the players to make it happen, including four that were selected in the MLB Draft. Parker graduates Terry Ryan (Minnesota Twins) and Mike Davis (New York Mets) both played pivotal roles on state championship teams, along with Craig graduates Gary Schieve (Kansas City Royals) and Tom Klawitter (Los Angeles Dodgers). Besides Strampe, Klawitter is the only Janesville native to pitch in the big leagues, making seven appearances, including two starts for the Minnesota Twins during the 1985 season.
My favorite in-game memory was the herculean effort of Bob Burkheimer at the 1975 state tournament in Rhinelander. The Parker graduate hit three home runs in the state title game against Dad’s longtime nemesis Don “Hawk” Hawkins and his Appleton team. My dad called Burkheimer’s third home run of the game from the first base coach’s box, and to this day I really think he wanted to circle the bases with Burkheimer to throw it in the face of the great Hawk.
Home games weren’t bad, either. Between the concession stand and trips to the well, life was good.
Dad never liked to cancel home games, especially a tournament. Often times, he called in a helicopter to dry the field at Riverside. Pour some gas on the infield, call in a helicopter and hope for the best.
I’m pretty sure I’ve never seen a helicopter used since then. Dad was ahead of the times.
I also had the honor of being bat boy at two Legion All-Star games at County Stadium in Milwaukee. Dad was selected coach of the South team twice, and as soon as the Brewers’ scheduled game ended, the South played the North All-Stars in a nine-inning game. I got to run out of the dugout after every South at-bat as the official bat boy. That was a thrill.
The biggest thrill of them all, though, was being by Dad’s side for eight magical summers. He still owes for some back pay, but after he paid for five years of college, I guess you could say we’re even.
I miss baseball, especially this time of year. I miss my Dad year-round.