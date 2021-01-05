Many words I’d use to describe 2020 are not for print.
What a year it was. Or for most of us, wasn’t.
I should’ve known the year from hell was headed in the wrong direction back in January when NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed along with eight others including his daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash.
Things seemed to only spiral downward from there.
I decided the best way to top off 2020 was to dislocate my ankle and break my foot and spend the last six weeks of the miserable year in a cast and unable to drive.
COVID-19 reared its ugly head and eventually brought sports to a standstill in March. No games to cover. No games to watch on TV. And maybe worst of all, no trips to Miller Park to watch my beloved Brewers while soaking up the sun and a few cold ones.
What was left of the high school winter sports season ended abruptly. Then the 2020 spring season was canceled altogether.
Spring is my favorite sports season of the three. Why? Because everything takes place outside, where it gets warmer and not colder as the season progresses.
I missed the bellowing voice of Tom Murphy on the PA at Riverside Park or the soothing voice of Josh Golberg while doing a laid-back but always spot-on play-by-play call on WCLO for Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker baseball games.
What else did I miss without a spring sports season? Plenty. I never got my customary hot dog and Gatorade at the cozy little concession stand located behind the third-base dugout at Edgerton home baseball games. And I missed watching coach Jeff Clowes’ baseball players at Turner all grab a rake or some other piece of equipment immediately after each home game in order to keep the field perfectly manicured.
No track and field meant no state meet—which is arguably the greatest two-day spectacle of any high school sporting event in the state. Fans by the thousands line the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex at UW-La Crosse on Friday and Saturday to watch the state’s best compete in three divisions.
Randy Pickering, whom city folks know as the man who proclaims, “You’re in Cougar country!” at Craig boys basketball home games, is the voice of the state track meet. His announcement of, “Ladies and gentlemen, here are your lane assignments for the 100-meter dash” always gets the crowd stirring and on its feet in La Crosse.
And no place on earth did I miss more than Riverside Park this past spring and summer. It’s easily my favorite high school sports venue because of its rich history, the fact that it’s home to the greatest rivalry of all city sports, and it’s a place that holds so many cherished childhood memories for me.
Heck, I even missed those April trips to the Youth Sports Complex to watch Parker and Craig softball. It’s not that I don’t enjoy watching those teams play, because I do, it’s just that come hell or high water, it never fails to be 10 or 15 degrees colder at the complex than it is across town. I show up in shorts and a T-shirt only to find parents and grandparents of the players bundled up in blankets, scarves and stocking caps.
The summer months were a drag, too. Nothing to cover or much going on except the Ray Fischer golf championship at Riverside in June and the three-day men’s city tournament in July. Great events, but COVID restrictions seemed to put a damper on both. And no American Legion baseball at Riverside was yet another black eye on a forgettable 2020.
Elkhorn, Delavan-Darien and Lake Geneva Badger played fall sports, but the majority of our area schools, including Craig and Parker, sat idle.
That meant no trips to Monterey Stadium to see what each home student section had come up with for a “Theme Night.” No running out of the tunnel for the city teams at Monterey, or stealing a Gatorade meant for the players and coaches out of the locker room at halftime because I was too lazy and probably too poor to go to the concession stand and buy one.
No volleyball meant no sitting next to score keeper Victor Herbst at Craig matches—swapping stories, sharing candy and knowing he’d get up and get me a bottled water in between sets after I proclaimed I was dying of thirst.
Yet despite my constant whining over a situation I had ZERO control over, those I felt most sorry for were the student-athletes themselves. They were denied not only one or two sports seasons, but so many of the traditions, opportunities and treasured memories that are a part of the high school experience.
Prom, Homecoming, pep assemblies, team-bonding and even wins and losses. All part of the overall experience that so many missed out on.
Good riddance 2020! You’ve been banned from ever being talked about again and are officially in the rearview mirror—even though I can’t drive yet.