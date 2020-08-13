Running out of options.
That seems to be the sad scenario for Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker high schools in regards to fall sports and the scheduling of any nonconference competitions.
With Milton and Beloit Memorial both canceling all fall sports activities earlier this week, the city schools are left with little to choose from.
Craig and Parker compete in the Big Eight Conference in all fall sports except football, where the two city teams were supposed to compete in the newly-formed Badger Large Conference this fall.
The Big Eight has already canceled all conference competitions for the fall, and the four Madison schools, along with Sun Prairie, Middleton and Verona won’t be participating in anything until at least the winter sports season.
The Rock Valley Conference, which includes area schools Edgerton, Whitewater, Beloit Turner, Evansville, Brodhead, Walworth Big Foot and Clinton, also shut down its fall sports season.
All of this might be a moot point by Friday, when the WIAA holds another Board of Control meeting to discus fall sports options—or lack thereof.
My guess is that the WIAA decides to cancel the entire fall sports season and move football, cross country, volleyball, girls tennis, girls swim, girls golf and boys soccer to a truncated spring schedule.
Once the Big Ten Conference, which includes the University of Wisconsin, put a kibosh on the 2020 fall sports season earlier this week, I see no way that the WIAA cannot follow suit.
If it’s not safe enough for Wisconsin or UW-Whitewater to play sports, how can the WIAA say it’s still OK for high school sports to take place?
COVID-19 testing costs alone at the high school level would be astronomical.
“We could probably afford to test about 25% of our student-athletes,” Milton High athletic director Jeff Spiwak said.
“We just don’t have the resources or the means to do it for all of them, especially on a daily basis like they can do at Wisconsin.
It would be up to the Rock County Health Department to take care of the rest, and that would have to include all the other high schools in the county like Parker and Craig.”
Parker athletic director and football coach Clayton Kreger said there is no sense trying to figure out what the two city schools will do schedule-wise until after Friday’s board meeting.
“I credit our district for waiting until the WIAA Board of Control meeting,” Kreger said. “It’s pretty difficult to recommend something like a move to spring without knowing what that something is. I’m very intrigued to see what the WIAA schedule proposals are this Friday.”
Spiwak has been Milton’s AD for less than a month, but he likes the swift action taken by the Milton School Board in regards to the cancellation of the fall sports season.
“First and foremost, the board made a decision that was consistent with the district’s policy toward the student-athlete,” Spiwak said. “That means prioritizing the students first and getting kids back in school.
“I think one way or another, athletes and their families just wanted to know whether there was going to be fall season. And now that that decision has been made, we can work on a plan and move forward on discussing how to implement that plan.”
Spiwak said that if the WIAA does cancel the fall sports season, those fall coaches need to know what can still be done as far as in-season and out-of-season contact with players and what type of training procedures will be allowed.
“All coaches want to do the right thing and do what’s best for their athletes,” Spiwak said. “And I think right now, moral support from a coach is just as important as scheduling a virtual workout or something along those lines. I don’t see any reason why you can’t still organize team activities that don’t involve sports. Coaches will always continue to coach and offer emotional support. That’s a big reason why you get into coaching.”
The final decision on fall sports in Wisconsin at the high school level will likely come Friday at the WIAA Board of Control meeting.
Unfortunately for the majority of fall athletes, it’s not going to be the decision they were hoping for.