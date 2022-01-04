W hen the Madison Metropolitan School District returns to instruction Thursday after an extended winter break, classes will be held virtually.
A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases among staff and students throughout the district triggered the response.
When the MMSD went virtual in the fall of 2020, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West canceled the 2020 fall and 2020-21 winter sports seasons. That put a major damper on Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker’s schedules, as well, forcing both schools to find nonconference opponents with all Big Eight sports on hiatus for two sports seasons.
So will the return to virtual learning put an end to competition for the four Madison schools? Fortunately, no.
“We feel by following the proper protocols set forth by the Dane County Health Department, we can continue for now,” said Jeremy Schlitz, commissioner of the Big Eight Conference and Madison Memorial’s athletic director. “We’ll adhere to the same procedures and guidelines that we did last spring.
“The mandatory Dane County masking policy is in effect until at least Feb. 1, and we’ll enforce that accordingly.”
Schlitz said all players, coaches and fans attending sporting events in Dane County and at the four Madison public high schools will be required to wear a mask.
“Wearing a mask full-time will be new for a lot of those attending events in Madison and we realize that, but it’s something we’re going to strictly enforce,” Schlitz said. “We need adherence to this policy, and you’re going to see event supervisors making sure that the policy is being followed and masks are worn at all times.”
Whether the winter sports season can continue without pause for the four Madison public schools is dependent on a fluid and unpredictable pandemic which has seen a surge in cases since Omicron was first detected.
Schlltz said staffing shortages across the district had a lot to do with going back to virtual learning for now.
The policy going forward for Madison athletic teams will be based on the number of athletes available for participation. If a team has at least a third of its roster under Dane County COVID-19 protocols, all events will be postponed until the number is below one-third.
“It’s kind of similar to what we go through in the spring with the weather and rescheduling,” Schlitz said. “We hope it doesn’t come to that, but with COVID-19, I’m sure there will be cases where we have to reschedule.
“The bottom line though, is that unlike last year, our student-athletes are going to be able to participate in their sport. And that’s a win for everybody.”