Two singles players and two doubles players will represent Lake Geneva Badger at sectionals in the WIAA girls tennis postseason. One Elkhorn doubles team will join them.
They all advanced out of the Badger Subsectional on Monday and will play in the Oconomowoc Sectional later this week.
On the singles side, Badger's Zaya Iderzul dropped just one game in winning in straight sets in Flight No. 1 to advance. In the second flight, Badger's Tinker Trent won her opener 6-2, 6-0 and a semifinal 6-1, 6-2 to advance.
Badger and Elkhorn each advanced their No. 1 doubles teams. The Elks' Sophia Timmer and Jamie Trost survived a first-round battle against Sauk Prairie's Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz, winning 7-6 (8), 6-4 to move on. Badger's Sophia Strasser and Maya Lyng cruised, 6-1, 6-0.
And in No. 3 doubles, Badger's Jaiden Lauer and Cameron Heckel won 6-1, 6-3 in their opener and 6-4, 7-5 over Waunakee's Sophie Schnaubelt and Caitlynn Grommon to reach sectionals.
Area girls golf season ends at sectionals
The girls golf season came to an end Monday for the few area teams that played this fall.
Badger/Williams Bay shot 376 to finish seventh at the Kettle Moraine Sectional at Mee Kwon Park. Badger junior Sarah Teske shot 88 to finish 10th and lead the team.
Elkhorn senior Afton Malvitz and junior Grace Ivey, who qualified for sectionals as individuals, shot 96 and 99, respectively.
Kettle Moraine shot 331 to win the sectional by nine over Cedarburg. Cedarburg's Elise Hoven was medalist by seven shots after shooting 71.