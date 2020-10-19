The Badger Conference pulled the plug Friday afternoon.
In a move that many felt was inevitable, the conference canceled its 2020-21 high school winter sports season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The 16 different schools that make up the Badger Conference span seven different counties, but the strict indoor guidelines currently enforced in Dane County played a strong role in the final decision. Badger member schools DeForest, Madison Edgewood, Monona Grove, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Stoughton and Waunakee are located in Dane County.
An excerpt from a press release Friday by the Badger Conference stated: “The COVID-19 pandemic certainly posed challenges for planning events of all types throughout our nation, state and local communities. The goal of the Badger Conference, first and foremost, continues to be the health and safety of our school district communities. Regardless of the type of event, health and safety must come first.
“Since all member school are not able to participate fully in conference contests during the upcoming winter season, sanctioned conference competitions will not be held and conference champions will not be named. All schools will be supported in their local decisions and may have the option to schedule nonconference competitions in winter sports, so long as they follow the guidance of the WIAA and local public health officials.”
Several Badger schools located outside Dane County are already planning to have a winter season.
Portage, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg and Fort Atkinson are among them. Milton hopes to join that list.
“Our mentality has always been to plan and prepare to have a winter season until we’re told otherwise,” Milton athletic director Jeff Spiwak said. “We’ll know a lot more Nov. 9 when our school board meets to discuss winter sports, but as of right now we’re doing everything we can as far as scheduling as many competitions as allowed for each sport. I’ve been in constant contact with Ben McCormick (Janesville Craig) and Clayton Kreger (Janesville Parker), along with some other area ADs.
“The good thing moving forward is that we’ve learned so much in the last couple months as far as what does and doesn’t work as far as COVID-related concerns go. If we follow RCHD (Rock County Health Department) and our own guidelines, there’s no reason we can’t make this work.”
One of Spiwak’s biggest concerns is the mental and emotional strain the pandemic is having on student-athletes. He believes the longer they sit, the worse it will going to get.
“Right now, we have about 450 zombies it seems walking around the hallways that need to get back to competing, being involved in activities and getting their lives back to some normalcy,” Spiwak said. “The additional contact days that the WIAA allowed is helping, but these kids need more than that for their mental health and well-being.”
Spiwak said there has been some talk among Badger and Big Eight athletic directors about those schools not in Dane County coming together to form a coalition of sorts for winter competitions. Although those schools wouldn’t actually form a new conference, it would allow for much more diversity and options in filling out schedules for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls hockey, boys swim, gymnastics and wrestling.
Spiwak also does not want to lose athletes to club or traveling teams if a high school winter sports season is canceled.
“Let’s face it, those type of tournaments and events that athletes might go to for a club or AAU team are probably not going to mandate the COVID guidelines like we do,” Spiwak said. “And the last thing we need is for those athletes to travel to a tournament in Iowa or Minnesota and then bring COVID back to the school because they were exposed simply because the tournament or event wasn’t really doing much, safety-wise, to protect the athletes competing.
“I think everybody that I talk to right now agrees that COVID is not spreading because of school. The spread happens outside of school. School might be the safest place for kids because of how careful we’ve been with protecting their safety and health. And we’ll continue to do so regardless of whether we can play winter sports or not. Hopefully, we can.”
Initially, the Badger Conference said Wednesday it was in the same spot as the Big Eight Conference in terms of waiting and seeing what member school district officials decided was in their best interest.
The next meeting for Big Eight athletic directors is Nov. 4.