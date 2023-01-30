MILTON—Best friends Steve Quade and Dennis Campion walked out of the gymnasium together Monday night after they had refereed a CYO basketball game in a Janesville/Milton league.
Quade had no idea how precious that game would be.
“The best part was, we were leaving the gym just giving each other all kinds of grief,” Quade said of his friend who he had known for nearly 50 years. “Just like friends do.”
On Wednesday night, Campion died at home from a heart attack. The popular Milton resident was 56.
His death has shocked his family and many friends.
“He was a guy that you just don’t even think about going so suddenly,” said Doug Welch, a friend who covered Campion’s athletic feats while working at the Jefferson County Daily Union in the mid-1980s.
“Just because of everything he does,” Welch said. He’s always been active and in good shape. He didn’t drink that much and never smoked.”
During high school, Campion provided many highlights while earning 11 letters at Milton High School—four in basketball and baseball and three in football. He was captain and MVP at least once in each sport.
Dennis had to overcome the death of his father, Paul, who died of a heart attack at age 55. Dennis was just starting his junior season of football at Milton High and questioned whether he should return to the sport.
He did. In his first game, Dennis had three interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown. He also returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, returned a punt for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.
“I think he showed me a sign that he wanted me out for sports,” Dennis said in a feature story that ran in The Gazette later in the football season. “Everything I’ve done after that has been dedicated towards him.”
Campion then went to the University of Wisconsin to play baseball. Growing up with older brothers, Bill—who held receiving records at St. Norbert College—and Tom cultivated the competitive spirit in Dennis.
“Dennis is kind of a legend around here,” his football coach Jerry Schliem said in The Gazette’s story. “You don’t get that kind of kid anymore.
“He doesn’t really question anything. He’s quiet and reserve in some ways, but he has a lot of talent.”
At Wisconsin, Dennis played every position but catcher. He had a career batting average of .323 and had a 23-game hitting streak.
Campion’s batting statistics against college pitchers who went on to play in the major leagues shows how much ability he possessed. Campion went 3-for-4 against Michigan pitcher Jim Abbott, who won 87 games in the majors; 3-for-4 against University of Connecticut’s Charles Nagy, who went 129-105 in 14 MLB seasons; 3-for-4 against University of Iowa’s Cal Eldred, who went 86-74 in 14 MLB seasons, and 2-for-4 against University of Minnesota pitcher Denny Neagle, who went 124-92 in his 13-year career.
Steve Quade was a 1985 graduation year classmate of Campion, and they were more than classmates. Campion was the best man in Quade’s wedding. Quade stood up in Campion’s wedding to his wife, Lisa.
They played various sports together.
“I just got to ride along and watch many of his accomplishments firsthand,” Quade said.
After his baseball days at Wisconsin were finished, Campion returned to Milton. He restarted the Milton Wisconsin State League baseball team. He played softball.
And he joined in on the annual Milton Turkey Day football game, which was held Thanksgiving afternoons after most of the participants had a pregame meeting the previous night.
“His older brother, Tommy, was the best quarterback and the guy everyone wanted to pick first,” Welch said. “But as soon as Denny said, ‘Well, I’m done playing college baseball, and I want to play,’ he was the first person picked.”
The same went for pickup basketball games.
“He was someone that was just better than everybody,” Welch said. “Never panicked. He was just like a coach with the ball in his hands.”
Quade said his best friend never rubbed his athletic success in anybody’s face.
“You knew he was so much of a better athlete, but he never made you feel like that,” Quade said. “He wanted to bring you along and make you better.”
Milton resident Wilson Leong was one of Campion’s refereeing partners in the mid-1990s. Leong met Campion at The Gazette where Leong was director of marketing and public relations and Campion was in circulation/customer service.
Dave Moore, Leong’s regular officiating partner, was cutting back his schedule, so Campion worked with Leong for several seasons. One game was a high school girls game at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee.
Campion went on to work four WIAA state tournaments.
Leong saw the same qualities in Campion at The Gazette as he did on the court.
“Customer service meant a whole lot to him,” Leong said. “Anytime he had to go the extra mile to make sure our customers were taken care of, if someone else didn’t take care of it, he would.”
That carried over to when Leong and Campion worked together as officials.
“The only other person you have out on the court that has your back is the other person in the striped shirt,” Leong said. “I could also count on ‘Camp’ for that. He was always very conscientious about doing a good job.
“He was well-respected by coaches. He had a great demeanor, and because of his own athletic abilities and competitiveness, he was always able to communicate with the kids because he had that perspective.”
Quade, who coached with Campion on their children’s teams, admired his best friend as much for his family life as the all the athletic accomplishments.
“Sports aside, his entire world evolved around Lisa, (and children) Kylie, Halie, Abby and Jack,” Quade said. “Everything he did was for them, and he wanted to make sure they were always striving to be the best people they could be.”
Campion spent much of the late fall and early winter traveling to watch his son, Jack, play basketball at the University of Southern Indiana and daughter, Abby, play for UW-Stevens Point.
“He once said ‘I’d go to the moon to watch them play,’” Quade said.
Jack has started six of the 19 games he has played in as a true freshman. Abby, a junior guard, has played in 13 games for the Pointers.
On Saturday and Sundays when he was free, Campion would take high school athletes to Badger Youth League practices in Madison to help mentor the younger athletes.
“He would take a whole day off and round up a handful of high school kids,” Quade said. “They would ref, and he would mentor them. That was the kind of guy he was.
“He saw the good in everybody,” Quade said.
And everybody experienced the good in Dennis Campion.
“I just feel so bad for the family,” Welch said. “From his mother, Helen, down to Jack. It’s just so gut-wrenching.
“His mom is just like the matriarch of Milton.”
Quade is thankful for all the great times he had with Campion. He’ll think back often of walking out of the gym last Monday night, trading barbs with his best friend after officiating a CYO game.
“I’ll have that as a great last memory,” Quade said.