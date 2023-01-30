JVG_230130_CAMPION01

Dennis Campion of Milton, a standout athlete at Milton High School in the 1980s, a referee and a mentor to local young athletes, died of a heart attack Wednesday at age 56.

MILTON—Best friends Steve Quade and Dennis Campion walked out of the gymnasium together Monday night after they had refereed a CYO basketball game in a Janesville/Milton league.

Quade had no idea how precious that game would be.

