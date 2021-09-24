As most successful people, Anne Sonka Nagle is competitive.
So much so that it contributed to her leaving the sport she loved—cross country—at Stanford University.
But before that, the 1992 Janesville Craig High graduate led her Cougars squad to the 1991-92 WIAA Division 1 state cross country championship. That state title still is the lone state team title at Craig.
For her accomplishments in cross country and track and field, Nagel will be inducted into the Janesville Hall of Fame on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Janesville Country Club.
Nagel was a three-time state qualifier in cross country. As a sophomore, she finished 11th at state and the Cougars finished 13th in the team standings.
As a junior, she finished 12th and Craig finished fifth.
She capped off her high school cross country career with a seventh-place finish in the 1991 state meet that led Craig to the championship.
What made the championship run more memorable were the conditions, which were more suited for the Iditarod than a cross country meet.
The event originally was scheduled for the first Saturday in November. A major snowstorm hit Wisconsin Rapids the night before, with the Cougars nestled in their hotel rooms.
Nagle remembers the next morning vividly.
“We went down to the lobby and had breakfast,” Nagle said. “Our coach (Jim Holt) said, ‘They aren’t sure they are going to run today.’ So we all had to sit at the hotel waiting.”
That wait was taxing for Nagle. When the meet was finally postponed to the following Saturday, she was drained.
“I was so mentally prepared,” she said of the initial event.
The car ride back to Janesville was emotional.
“At that point I was like, ‘I don’t even care. I don’t want to run it. I’m done.’”
Of course, Nagle’s competitive attitude returned during the next week. Unfortunately for the state runners, about three inches of snow remained on the ground when they returned.
“I don’t even remember that morning as much,” Nagle said.
The Big Eight Runner of the Year out in a memorable performance. Nagle went out and finished the 4,000-meter, snow-covered course in 12 minutes, 39 seconds.
When Craig teammates Jessica Berlowski (20th), Erin Mills (23rd), Sara Kneece (39th) and Lisa Stapelmann (49th) crossed the finish line, Craig had knocked off three-time defending champion La Crosse Central.
“This is a wonderful feeling for the girls,” Holt said at the time. “They performed well and ran an outstanding race. They are state champions.”
Hauling the state championship trophy, along with their cold feet, back to Janesville was somewhat of a surprise for the team.
“I don’t necessarily think that was something we were thinking about,” Nagle said. “I don’t remember (Holt) saying, ‘Hey, you have a shot at winning this.’ I don’t think was even on our minds.”
Nagle followed that up by winning the Big Eight Conference 3,200 race in the spring, but track didn’t compare with cross country.
“I was kind of bored running in circles all that time,” she said. “I was never a big fan of running track.”
While running was Nagle’s passion, she was involved in other activities in high school. A member of the National Honor Society and French Honor Society, Nagel also was involved in the Humanities Club, Fidelis Club and Letterwomen’s Club and helped Special Olympics.
Nagel enrolled at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California—“I wanted to go to California my whole life”—and majored in biology.
She credits her father, John Sonka, for her passion for running. She did not take up running until middle school.
“Growing up, I use to ride my bike when my dad ran,” she said. “That was always in my life.”
She majored in biology and ran on the Cardinal cross country team—for one season.
Her competitive running ended after her freshman year. Sore shins plagued her throughout her running career, and was a reason she didn’t go out for basketball after her freshman year at Craig.
Shin issues and back problems forced her out of the sport.
In addition, her competitive nature made it difficult for her to continue.
“It just wasn’t fun for me,” she said. “I like the competitive aspect of it when I win, but the competing part of it is so stressful for me because I want to win so badly.
“I probably ran more after college than I ever did while in college,” Nagle said.
She quit running altogether after accepting a job 10 years ago with the National Federation of Independent Businesses in Washington state. She travels throughout the state helping small business owners—a job that took on significant importance when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
She lives in Wenatchee, Washington, with her husband, Shane, and three children: Lauren, 20; Allison, 18 and Jack, 15.
The family makes it back to Janesville about once a year. This trip will be extra special as she remembers the state championship run in the snow 30 years ago that still has yet to be matched by any Craig High girls squad since.
“That’s cool,” she said.