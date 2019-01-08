Janesville Parker sophomore Alec Anderson stepped onto the mat for the 182-pound match Tuesday night with his team holding a narrow lead against host Beloit Turner with just two matches left.
Anderson delivered with a pin in 58 seconds and the Vikings went on to collect a 42-38 nonconference victory.
“The whole meet came down to Alec at 182,” said Parker coach Shane Fleming.
“We needed a win out of him at minimum, and his pin guaranteed the win for us. He caught his guy and popped him over. His intensity won out for him and for us.”
Parker also received pins from sophomores Salvador Acosta and Ian Ramirez and freshmen Luke Pliess and Jakob Williams.
Parker improved to 5-1 in dual matches. The Vikings return to Big Eight Conference action when they host Sun Prairie on Thursday. The winner of that match advances to the Big Eight Showcase championship.
PARKER 42, BELOIT TURNER 38
106—Ian Ramirez (JP) pinned Mekhi Ott, 0:30. 113—Luke Pleiss (JP) pinned Seth Silvis, 4:47. 120—Devon Harbison (T) pinned Drexel Norman, 0:35. 126—Blake Kreueger (JP) by forfeit. 132—Jakob Williams (JP) pinned Johnson Moran, 3:07. 138—Andres Beltran (T) pinned Cory Jordan, 4:00.
145—Dominic Dransfield (JP) by forfeit. 152—Jon Torsini (T) pinned Tyzik Horan, 2:55. 160—Cal Ries (T) major dec. Treveon Sanda 13-4. 170—Nate Draeving (T) major dec. Jacob Law 13-3. 182—Aleczander Anderson (JP) pinned Shayne Larson, 0:58. 195—Drew Ries (T) pinned Andrew Nickols, 0:29; 220—Salvador Acosta (JP) pinned Ethan Lillard, 1:24. 285—Cody Krueger (T) pinned Elijah Rickman, 1:04.
Starting weight—220.
