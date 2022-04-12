The Janesville Craig baseball team continues to pile up the victories.
The Cougars won their fourth consecutive game Tuesday, taking a 13-3 victory over Madison West in a Big Eight Conference game at Riverside Park.
The game was halted in the bottom of the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule.
Craig (4-0, 3-0) scored at least two runs in every inning, including Aiden Schenk’s two-run home run in the first.
“We had 11 hits and swung the bat pretty well up and down the lineup,” Craig coach Vic Herbst said. “We fell behind right away, but then took the lead for good in the bottom of the first and continued to put up runs.
“And defensively we were clean again. That’s makes a big difference, especially for your pitchers.”
Jack Ryan survived a shaky first inning to pick up his third pitching victory of the season. The senior right-hander allowed three earned runs and walked four batters. He got out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the first inning with back-to-back strikeouts.
“He was a little shaky out of the gate,” Herbst said of Ryan. “But he buckled down and got out of the first, and after that he pitched well. Patrick (Schork) came on in relief and did a real nice job for us. He didn’t allow a baserunner and struck out two.”
Schork had three of Craig’s 11 hits and Connor Dillon was 2-for-2. Jake Schaffner added a two-run RBI triple in the fifth to push Craig’s lead to 12-3, and Schork ended the game with an RBI single.