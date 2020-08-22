Mandated facial covering, social distancing and all the other trappings of a global pandemic have created what many Americans call a “new normal” here in the greatest country in the history of planet Earth.
This contention means the time prior to all hell breaking loose this past spring must have been the “old normal.”
Truth is, life in the USA has been going through constant change since before the folks who immigrated here even had an inkling we would become the dominant society on this big blue marble. Our population and humanity around the world has commonality in basic human traits, which are pretty well deciphered in a “hierarchy of needs” thesis from a guy named Maslov.
Humans have tried to protect themselves and those they love since they were forced to defend their caves. Chuckie Darwin got at least one thing right: survival of the fittest. The strong will always prey on the weak. That’s a fact, Jack.
Firearms have replaced sticks and stones as the most efficient means of attempting to defend the cave or castle. For the past 244 years, Americans have had the Second Amendment of our Constitution to uphold that right.
Coming of age in the “new normal” of the turbulent 1960s, in the midst of the Vietnam war, there was a saying among the American “grunts” defending American values with their lives in perhaps the craziest place in this crazy world at that time: don’t mean nothin’; push on.
In essence, this meant you and your buddies were still alive. Staying that way meant sticking together and trying to survive another day. This mantra from the turbulent ’60s still rings true today regarding the Second Amendment: don’t mean nothin’, push on.
A couple months from now, Americans will vote on the future of this nation. The dichotomy of views has never been starker. Regardless of your vote, Maslov’s hierarchy of needs will trump any changes in our Constitution. The Second Amendment is the gatekeeper for all the others in our Bill of Rights.
We will defend our castles—either give everything up to a more powerful clan or tribe or die trying. The barbarians at our gate might be hungry neighbors, strangers from across town, an actual Mongol horde or our own government.
When you spend almost every day social distancing in the woods or on the water, there is plenty of time to ponder nature—including human nature.
Darwin and Maslov got it right. This is the only conclusion I can draw after three middle-aged guys in a personal hierarchy from acquaintances to neighbors to friends told me they have purchased guns since the Wuhan bat came winging down the pike last spring.
This would not be worthy of note if they were guys I normally run with. Every one of these folks has a perpetual need for one more fishin’ pole or gun.
But these three persons who self-identify as male are vociferously against hunting and guns in general. Maslov and Darwin are why these folks revisited their core beliefs. They came to me seeking advice regarding the best tool to protect their castles.
Deadbolt locks and security lighting were part of these conversations. So was a need for training. A tool is not a tool unless you know how to use it safely and effectively.
Nate bought a pistol with a high-capacity magazine and an integral laser and light.
Robert purchased a tactical shotgun with a 1,000-lumen tactical light and large-capacity magazine.
Cale decided he really likes shooting guns. During the past year, he has purchased several handguns, a tactical shotgun and an AR-15.
The best chuckle: Cale is a serious vegan.
According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, these three were among over 2.5 million first-time gun buyers this year by the end of June.
Countless other Americans who weren’t around to purchase Creedence Clearwater Revival’s classic “Green River” album on 8-track tape or vinyl have sensed there is a bad moon on the rise with little chance that those tasked with protecting our society will stop the rain.