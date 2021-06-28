Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and his father, Ramiro, get to spend more time together since the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback retired in 2017.
Much of that time is spent on the golf course.
The Romos, who are from Burlington, spent even more time than usual on the links at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville this past weekend. Both Romos made the cut, and Tony was in contention at the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship much of the way, ending up tied for third.
It was the best-ever showing in the prestigious state amateur tournament for Romo, who has been a regular entrant for more than 15 years.
It was made more special that Ramiro Romo wasn’t able to watch his son make a run Sunday--even topping the leaderboard at one point in Sunday morning's third round--because Dad was still playing.
After the tournament--and as usual, signing autographs for a number of children who waited patiently for him--Tony Romo said with a smile that playing golf with his father is a special treat.
“It’s something we both treasure,” the CBS football commentator said.
Tony was especially proud of his dad for rising to the moment on Saturday after shooting a 75 in Friday's first round. The elder Romo turned in a 70 on Saturday, giving him a two-round total of 145. The cut line was 146.
“Dad had to step it up,” Tony said. “And he really did.”
Ramiro Romo ended up tied for 68th after carding a 72 and 76, respectively, in Sunday’s two-round final push.
ACE IN THE HOLE: This year’s tournament featured a hole-in-one by Matt Tolan, who scored the rare golf feat on the par-3, 197-yard eighth hole in the third round. The ace helped propel Tolan to a 65, which he followed up with a 67 in the final round for a tie for seventh place.
A HELPING HAND FROM JCC: Tournament director John Jenson said Ray Fischer Amateur Championship organizers are grateful for assistance from the Janesville Country Club, which contributed carts for rules officials to use.
“There’s always a lot of cooperation in Janesville,” Jenson said.
MOTHER NATURE COOPERATES – FOR THE MOST PART: Midweek weather forecasts painted a sketchy picture of potential conditions at Riverside Golf Course as last Friday’s opening round beckoned: Thunderstorms were in the forecast for the entire weekend.
But when all was said and done, the weather wasn’t much of a factor at all. There was a brief one-hour delay in Saturday morning’s second round due to lightning in the general area, but outside of a few spotty showers, it was a nice weekend on the course. Sunday’s final round was played in bright sunshine and low humidity after a mainly cloudy, muggy two days.