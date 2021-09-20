1. Burn the tape: To say the Week 1 game against New Orleans did not go to plan would be a massive, massive understatement.
Two long Saints touchdown drives in the first half drained the clock and seemingly drained the Packers of the will to compete.
Head coach Matt LaFleur said it was embarrassing. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers played one of the worst games of his career, and he knew it. The defense offered little resistance.
Luckily, the Packers have a potential get-right game in Week 2 against Detroit, a team that gave up almost 450 yards of offense and the only team to allow more points in Week 1 than the Packers did.
The shocking Week 1 result puts even more meaning on what happens Monday. If the Packers play the way they’re expected to play, maybe fans can write off Week 1 as an aberration. But if they lose? Or even if they win but play poorly? The entire perception of the team and the expectations for the season might have to be dramatically scaled back.
2. Pesky pride: The record book shows the Packers haven’t lost to the Lions in the Matt LaFleur era, but fans shouldn’t let that lull them into complacency. None of the four wins—not even the 42-21 victory in Week 2 of 2020—were easy to come by.
The Packers officially led for zero minutes and zero seconds in their sweep of the Lions in 2019, winning both games on Mason Crosby field goals as time expired. Then last season, Detroit led Green Bay 14-3 in the aforementioned game before the Packers scored 31 straight in the middle two quarters to pull away. The 2020 rematch again saw the Lions score first before the Packers overtook them and held them off, 31-24.
As in those games, Green Bay will be the favorite this week, but Detroit has shown a knack for making it tough on its old rival the last two years.
3. Running backs: One area where the Packers could not replicate their winning formula from 2020 in the first game of 2021 was in the running attack.
Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combined for just 28 yards on nine rushing attempts, about 3 yards per carry. Jones averaged better than 5 yards per run in 2020, unlocking a lot of the efficiency Green Bay enjoyed. Part of the problem was falling behind early by two scores, but the output on the ground has to improve.
Detroit’s backfield, on the other hand, had a field day. D’Andre Swift and former Packer Jamaal Williams combined for more than 200 yards of offense and a pair of touchdowns in the Lions’ near-comeback against the 49ers in Week 1.
4. Efficiency deficiency: The hyper-efficient Green Bay Packers offense of 2020 was nowhere to be found in the first game of 2021, either.
They gained 6.3 yards per play in 2020 but just 4.4 yards per play in Week 1 against the Saints.
They were second in the NFL in 2020 in third-down conversions at 49.4% but converted just 1 of 10 in Week 1.
They committed an NFL-low 11 turnovers last season but gave away three in Jacksonville, including one on their lone foray into the red zone, where they scored touchdowns on 4 out of 5 trips last season.
And the Packers, who led the league in time of possession last year at 32:50 per game, only had the ball for 25:24 against New Orleans, only 7:48 of which came in the first half.
Each of those numbers on their own are enough to lose you a game in the NFL. When they all happen at once, you lose 38-3.
5. Forgettable debut: There wasn’t a lot of enthusiasm when the Packers hired Joe Barry to replace Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator during the offseason, and Barry’s first game in charge did nothing to drum up any excitement.
The Saints offensive line dominated. Their receivers were finding open spaces in the secondary. There wasn’t enough pressure on Jameis Winston. And the unit’s one big play, a Darnell Savage interception in the end zone, got wiped out by a (bogus, but still) roughing the passer penalty.
Sure, the Florida heat took a toll after the defense was on the field so much in the first half. But it’s ultimately up to the players and the coordinator to earn themselves a break.
We’ll see if Barry can figure out a way to mask the personnel deficiencies in the front seven (not enough speed or size up the middle apart from Kenny Clark) and put the right combination of secondary players behind them (Eric Stokes in, Kevin King out?).
This is a team that still has Super Bowl aspirations—the Saints game was just one game and it is a long season, after all—but the defense will have to improve, and quickly, for the team to get to that level.