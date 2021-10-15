1. Windy City reputation: Seemingly since the dawn of time, the distinguishing characteristic of successful Chicago Bears squads has been stingy defensive units.
While it hasn't been totally dominant as it has in some years, the 2021 edition of the Bears defense has been very good.
They lead the NFL with 18 sacks, including five from Khalil Mack and 4.5 from Robert Quinn, and have done so while blitzing just 13% of the time, the third-lowest rate in the league, according to Pro Football Reference.
They're also top 10 in the league in both points and yards allowed, and while the raw turnover numbers haven't been eye-popping, they do have that time they intercepted three consecutive Joe Burrow pass attempts in Week 2.
Aaron Rodgers has historically struggled against teams that can pressure him with just four pass rushers, so the Bears could theoretically follow that model to victory on Sunday.
2. The real problem in the kicking game: It was brutal watching Mason Crosby and the field goal unit in Cincinnati. But the last one went in, and it's more likely than not that Crosby gets back to his reliable self.
What is more worrying is kickoff coverage. Convinced they can outgain a touchback, opponents have not been shy about returning kickoffs against the Packers. In 12 returns on 26 kickoffs (a 53.8% touchback rate, 23rd in the NFL), the Packers are allowing 31.4 yards a pop, 30th in the NFL.
3. Early edge: After each was handily beaten in Week 1 and the Bears were handily beaten again in Week 3, fans might not have looked at this game and seen a potential early showdown for the NFC North lead. But that's exactly what's at stake. With a win, the 3-2 Bears would improve to 4-2 and drop the 4-1 Packers to that same mark. By virtue of the head-to-head victory, Chicago would be atop the division standings—for at least one week.
4. Playing the Fields: Drafting quarterback Justin Fields generated a lot of excitement among the Bears faithful, and why wouldn't it? The franchise has been starved for a quality quarterback for nearly its entire history, and it seemed like it might've finally found one.
When veteran Andy Dalton got hurt in Week 2, it was time for the Fields ascendancy that many had clamored for. Unfortunately, failures from coaching staff on down led to one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history: nine sacks allowed, 47 total yards, 1 passing yard.
Fields' last two games have been better, and he threw his first passing touchdown last week against the Raiders. The Bears haven't asked him to do a lot, and the defense has afforded the offense that luxury. They are instead leaning on their running game, which is eighth in the league in total yards (634), 11th in yards per attempt (4.3) and ninth in yards per game (126.8) even after David Montgomery missed last week with a knee injury.
The Bears might be tempted to test the Jaire Alexander-less Packers secondary, but I would expect another heavy dose of handoffs against a middle-of-the-road Green Bay rush defense.
5. Know the situation: The story of this game might be told by what happens on third downs and when each team reaches the red zone.
Green Bay has struggled inside the 20s in both phases. The Packers have given up a touchdown every single time an opponent has reached the red zone this season, and the Bears have scored 61.5% of the time they get there, which ranks 17th in the NFL.
On offense, Rodgers and company have scored a touchdown on just 55% of their red zone drives, ranking 27th in the league. Chicago's defense, meanwhile, has stiffened in such situations, ranking third in the league by allowing just 37.5% of opponents' red zone drives to end in touchdowns.
The Packers might fare better in the middle of the field, more so when they have the ball. The offense has converted 42.9% of its third downs into first downs (11th) while the Bears defense allows conversions on 43.9% of third downs (23rd). When the Bears have the ball, they've only converted 32.8% of their third-down situations (28th). Green Bay's defense has given up a 45.5% success rate when getting opponents to third down (27th).