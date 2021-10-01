1. Your first-place Packers: They got off to a rocky start, but it only took the Packers two weeks to rebound and find themselves in familiar territory: alone at the top of the NFC North division.
To be sure, the Bears and Vikings kicker Greg Joseph did their parts to help make the Packers the only 2-1 team in the division, but Matt LaFleur's team did what it needed to do in weeks 2 and 3 to prove that, when the season is over, Week 1's performance will be seen as an outlier.
The Packers overpowered the Lions as expected. And LaFleur, faced with playing his third-choice left tackle against Nick Bosa, devised the right offensive gameplan that Aaron Rodgers carried out almost flawlessly—and then topped off with a masterful 37-second drill (do they practice that?)—to beat the 49ers.
Green Bay now has a string of four winnable games coming up (vs. Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati, at Chicago, vs. Washington) to build its division lead before back-to-back difficult road tests: at Arizona on Oct. 28, a Thursday night, then at Kansas City on Nov. 7.
2. Their last-place Steelers: Pittsburgh's season has taken the opposite shape of Green Bay's. The Steelers started with a surprise comeback win in Buffalo before stumbling against the Raiders and looking dreadful against the Bengals. They're 1-2 with a divisional loss while all their AFC North rivals sit at 2-1.
Since starting 2020 with an 11-0 run, Pittsburgh is 2-7. Head coach Mike Tomlin insists his team won't panic, but if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's intent when he decided to come back for an 18th season was to reach the Super Bowl, it's starting to look like he overestimated his team.
3. Rodgers finally has a Super Bowl rematch: Anytime you can relive Super Bowl glory, you have to do it.
In Super Bowl XLV, Rodgers threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns on a Steelers defense that allowed the fewest points and the second-fewest yards during the 2010 regular season.
That February night that helped cement his legacy was the most recent time he squared off against the Steelers. Under the NFL's schedule rotation, the two historic franchises have played each other twice since then, but it was Matt Flynn who got the start in a December 2013 loss and Brett Hundley who started in a November 2017 loss as Rodgers nursed injuries.
4. High Watt-age: Heading into Week 3's games, the Steelers had recorded a sack in each of their games since Week 9 of the 2016 season. The streak was 75 games in a row, and it was an NFL record.
Sunday against the Bengals, the streak came to an end—and the Steelers didn't really get close to extending it, hurrying Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow once, according to Pro Football Reference.
It's no coincidence the bulk of that record-setting effort came after Pittsburgh drafted T.J. Watt out of Wisconsin in the first round of the 2017 draft with a pick that came after the Packers traded out of the first round with Watt still on the board. In 64 career games, all starts, Watt has tallied 52.5 sacks, including three to start the 2021 campaign.
It probably also was not a coincidence that the streak came to an end on a day when Watt missed just the third game of his pro career with a groin injury.
Watt seemed to be on his way to playing in Sunday's game; he was a limited in Wednesday's practice but a full participant Thursday.
If he indeed is in the lineup and the Packers have to roll out another offensive line without Elgton Jenkins, Watt and his Pittsburgh cohorts will present a challenge similar to what the 49ers did. In Santa Clara, the Packers' young linemen held up; the question is whether they could repeat that performance against Watt and Co.
5. Time running out for Big Ben? The Steelers offense has taken on a troubling characteristic of its quarterback this season—everything it does looks labored.
The offense hasn't scored in the first quarter of the team's last 11 games. Rookie running back Najee Harris is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry. Last week, every player on the offensive line got hit with a penalty. And Roethlisberger, the future hall of famer, is 25th in the NFL with just 6.2 yards gained per pass attempt, has thrown three picks in his last two games and can barely escape pressure anymore at age 39.
With all its struggles and its 16.7 points-per-game average, Pittsburgh's offense will likely have to be much more effective to keep up with the Packers and Rodgers, who has completed 75% of his passes for six touchdowns, no interceptions and a tidy 258 yards per game in his last two.