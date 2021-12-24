1. It was a good day: The Lions and Saints earned themselves a nice Christmas card from the Packers last week. They beat Arizona and Tampa Bay, respectively, to give the Packers the outright lead for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.
Now the team to worry about overtaking the Packers is, yes, the Dallas Cowboys.
Mike McCarthy's squad is a full game back of Green Bay, but if the Packers slip up and get involved in a tiebreaker scenario with Dallas, the Cowboys would get the better seed because of their superior record against NFC opponents.
A game to watch in this race: Arizona plays Dallas in Week 17. If the Cardinals win that game and the Packers take care of business this weekend and next, that would lock up the No. 1 seed before Week 18, possibly giving the Packers two weeks to get healthy. In such a scenario, maybe someone would opt for an elective surgery on his toe that he has been putting off ...
2. Missing Kenny Clark: The casual football fan typically doesn't notice what the nose tackle is up to, but Clark's absence was glaring Sunday.
The Ravens averaged 5.5 yards per carry against the Packers (143 yards on 26 carries), a full yard more than Green Bay's season average.
Without Clark occupying multiple blockers and/or winning reps against single blocks, the defensive front lost cohesion against the run and as a pass rushing unit. Here's hoping Clark can come off the COVID-19 list for Saturday because the Packers are going to need some cohesion against Browns running back Nick Chubb, who is fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 92.5.
3. History on tap: Have you heard that Aaron Rodgers is tied with Brett Favre for most touchdown passes in Packers history? It's true! They are both on 442 passing touchdowns, and the odds are in Rodgers' favor that he will break the record Saturday.
When Favre was still leading the Pack, I'm sure a lot of people thought they would never see another quarterback like him. Some might've been at Lambeau Field on Family Night 2008, booing the ascending starter after Favre got traded to the Jets. In hindsight, one could say those people were right in a way. They didn't get another quarterback like Favre. They got one who was even better.
Rodgers took all the good stuff Favre did, cut out the interceptions and became the most efficient and prolific passer in the centurylong history of the Green Bay Packers.
4. Stop troops: Of course, the Browns will try to do everything in their power to delay Rodgers' inevitable 443rd Packers touchdown pass, and when healthy, they have the personnel to do it. They're fifth in football in yards allowed and 13th in scoring defense.
The centerpiece of the unit is edge rusher Myles Garrett, the former No. 1 overall pick who is tied for third in the NFL with 15 sacks. He and Jadeveon Clowney, another former No. 1 overall pick, give the Browns one of the best pass rushes in the game.
Green Bay, however, should not be intimidated. They have winning experience against the best pass rushes the NFL has to offer.
In eight games against seven of the top 11 sack teams (Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Cincinnati, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona, San Francisco and Cleveland will make nine games against eight such teams), the Packers are 7-1. That's all without David Bakhtiari, of course, and an offensive line that has been beset by injuries all season long.
5. Cleveland vs. COVID-19: You might've noticed I sneaked in a "when healthy" when talking about the Browns defense. That's because of typical football injuries (Garrett has a groin injury, and Browns defensive backs Greg Newsome, John Johnson and Denzel Ward have all been limited in practice this week), but it's also because of a sweeping COVID-19 outbreak among the team.
Cleveland had 23 players on the COVID-19 list as of Thursday, according to Sharp Football Analysis, about a week after the NFL postponed Cleveland's scheduled Saturday game last week to Monday. The listed players include Newsome and Clowney on defense and several of the Browns' top offensive players: Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, Kareem Hunt, Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, Jedrick Wills and former Packer JC Tretter.
There's still time for players to come off the list, but it's possible the Browns will be missing more than a few key players for their potentially season-defining date at Lambeau Field.