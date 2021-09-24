1. Home at last: After starting their season with two straight wins in noon kickoffs in the Eastern time zone, the 49ers will be opening their home schedule when they host the Packers on Sunday night.
Aaron Rodgers, you might've heard, grew up in Northern California. You also might've heard the 49ers opted not to draft Rodgers with the first pick in the 2005 NFL draft, triggering an agonizing draft night wait that ended when the Packers took him more than 20 picks later.
But all that is history. What matters this week, if you're trying to calibrate how to feel about this game, is this: Rodgers is just 2-4 on the road against the 49ers in his career. That includes a pair of crushing defeats during the 2019 regular season and in the NFC championship game that followed.
Green Bay did beat a desperately depleted 49ers team—Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Nick Bosa were among the absentees—at Levi's Stadium in 2020, but they all will be available Sunday night.
The Packers got a one-week reprieve from the scheduling gods with the Lions in Week 2, but after the Saints shellacked them in Week 1, the difficulty level spikes again with this road trip.
2. Dangerous Deebo: If Deebo Samuel weren't featured so prominently on this page, would you have known he was the NFL leader in receiving yards heading into this weekend's games? His 282 yards through two games is the second most in 49ers history in the Super Bowl era behind Jerry Rice's 285 yards in 1989.
Garoppolo has been a dink-and-dunk passer this year, especially last week, but when Samuel has gotten the ball, he has picked up 18.8 yards per reception. The Packers, meanwhile, rank in the bottom 10 in completion percentage allowed and passer rating allowed, so I think fans ought to be ready to see Samuel finding room to operate in the Packers secondary.
3. Stokes, Runyan stake claims: A pair of young Packers made an impression Monday night in the first extended action of their careers. Offensive lineman Jon Runyan, a 2020 draft pick, started at left guard. While he was responsible for one of Detroit's three sacks, he was also consistently clearing paths in the running game. It will be interesting to see whether the Packers go back to Lucas Patrick or stick with Runyan.
On defense, rookie cornerback Eric Stokes played 77% of the defensive snaps and allowed just one completion and broke up two others in the four times he was targeted in coverage. If Stokes can be that disruptive on a consistent basis, the rookie might start eating into Kevin King's playing time.
4. Jimmy and Trey: Before Rodgers blew up the first night of the 2021 draft with his pronouncement that he wanted out of Green Bay, a lot of fans were focused on what San Francisco was going to do after it made a trade weeks before the draft to pick third overall (some of the speculation included making the pick part of a deal to possibly acquire the quarterback they could've drafted back in 2005).
They ended up taking quarterback Trey Lance instead. Coach Kyle Shanahan played coy for much of the preseason about who would start but ultimately went with Garoppolo. Lance took four snaps and threw his first NFL touchdown pass in Week 1, but he did not play last week against the Eagles.
The rookie might get a play here or there, but Garoppolo has orchestrated the 49ers offense efficiently so far, completing 70.9% of his passes for 503 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions.
5. Where's the rush? The pass defense has not been great for Green Bay, and that leads most people to start pointing fingers at the secondary. But the Packers' lack of a pass rush is at least as responsible for those issues.
The Packers rank in the bottom 10 in the NFL with just nine hits on opposing quarterbacks, and they're dead last in sacks, registering just one that came courtesy of a wet football flying out of Jared Goff's hand as he wound up to throw.
With Za'Darius Smith on injured reserve for the time being, the Packers will have their work cut out for them as they try to reverse this troubling early-season trend.
On the other side, Bosa is back with a vengeance after missing much of 2020 with a torn ACL. He's in a six-way tie for third in the NFL with three sacks, and he might be going up against a reshuffled Packers offensive line with Elgton Jenkins' status up in the air as he nurses an ankle injury.
When Rodgers struggles, it's typically because teams are getting pressure on him without having to blitz. Bosa's presence makes the 49ers fully capable of doing just that, especially if Jenkins joins David Bakhtiari in street clothes on the sidelines.