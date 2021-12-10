1. Diverging roads: If you're a regular reader of the Packer Gameday page, you might remember it said the Bears would've become the NFC North division leader after six weeks had they been able to beat the Packers on Oct. 17.
That's what could have happened. Here's what did happen:
Aaron Rodgers crushed Chicago's hopes of a comeback win with a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the Packers' earlier 24-14 win. Green Bay won its next two games, forging a 7-1 record and making the division race a mere formality.
Chicago, meanwhile, went into freefall. They lost five of their next six games; Justin Fields, David Montgomery, Allen Robinson and Khalil Mack all missed multiple games with injuries; and coach Matt Nagy had to contend with rumors that his ouster was imminent during the week of the Bears' Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit.
2. Montgomery has returned: The one good thing that happened for the Bears in recent weeks is that Montgomery, their top running back, returned to action.
After finishing in the top five in the NFL in total scrimmage yards in 2020, the third-year pro seemed primed for a big season before he injured his knee in early October. The injury kept him out of the first matchup with the Packers, though Khalil Herbert picked up 97 rushing yards and a touchdown as the Bears' top back that week.
Chicago has been ramping up Montgomery's usage each week since he returned to the lineup Nov. 8. Most recently, he had 29 touches—including eight receptions—141 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' loss against Arizona.
3. Grounded: In back-to-back weeks early in the season, the Bears had a total of 84 passing yards, putting the Bears dead last in the NFL in passing yardage at 173.75 yards per game. Factoring out those games, bumps the average up to 200.1 yards per game—which would still rank 30th.
No matter the combination of receivers and quarterbacks have been available, the passing game has been completely deficient. The Bears had been asking more of Justin Fields in the passing game in the weeks before injured ribs relegated him to the sideline for the past two games.
He will be back for this game, and he did uncork a couple of impressive passes in the first game against Green Bay. Receiver Darnell Mooney is capable of making big plays, too, and he and Fields will have to have big games if they're going to contend with the Packers.
4. The freewheelin' AJ Dillon: With the departure of Jamaal Williams before the 2021 season began, it was easy to see that second-year back AJ Dillon was going to see a bigger role than he had in his rookie year.
About three quarters of the way through 2021, he has become a strong complementary piece to Aaron Jones. Each has more than 500 rushing yards this season, and in addition to being a bruising change of pace from the more elusive Jones, Dillon has also proven effective in the passing game. He has 27 catches on 29 targets and four games with at least 44 receiving yards, including in three of the last four.
Jones presumably will be back to 100% on Sunday three weeks after suffering a minor knee injury in the Seattle game, but Dillon has established himself as an effective offensive weapon for the Packers who has to be part of the game plan.
5. Playoff picture: Entering Week 14, the 9-3 Packers are in the No. 2 position in the NFC playoffs by virtue of a better record in conference games over Tampa Bay, which is also 9-3. Finishing there would give them a game in the wild-card round against the wild-card team with the worst record, but Green Bay has designs on being the No. 1 overall seed and getting the only bye through the wild-card round.
That spot is currently held by the 10-2 Arizona Cardinals. If Green Bay finishes with the same record as Arizona, the Packers will hold that tiebreaker because of their head-to-head win against the Cardinals in Week 8. Left on the Cardinals' schedule are tough games with the Rams, Colts and Cowboys. On the Packers schedule are four teams with records at .500 or worse, including each divisional opponent, and a tough road game in Baltimore. A 4-1 finish would put them in good position to clinch the top seed.