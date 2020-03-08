Wisconsin has my vote as the best place in America to live 10 months out of the year. But there are a couple months in every trip around the sun where outdoor grins come easier at other latitudes.
Most who live behind the Cheese Curtain would agree that the first quarter of a new year is the best time to hit the road. There is catharsis in seeing green grass and fishing open water.
Some folks try to muddle through this time frame by wolfing bowls of St. John’s wort or going to the gym.
For the past 20 years, fishing across the American south has kept “Seasonal Affective Disorder” at bay.
Catching slab crappies and big bass is a great way to spend days on both ends of this angling ellipse, with bull redfish and speckled trout bringing great joy from the brackish waters along the gulf coast and fishes of many colors willing to dance in salt water.
Doing justice to all of these angling venues requires at least six weeks. But this exhilarating task can be completed in a month if you fish hard.
Perhaps the most precious pearl in the 2020 loop was catching ginormous black crappie in Lake Guntersville, a 67,900-acre northern Alabama lake rated in the top five for largemouth bass by Bassmaster magazine.
Veteran guide Mike Carter and I had precious little time to enjoy this crappie fishing indulgence as our major mission was “flying the flag” for Bill Lewis Lures as members of their pro staff in the annual Rat-L-Trap classic on “Big G.”
Fishing conditions for this tourney were dismal: 67,900 acres of “chocolate milk” with a cold front dropping water temperatures and a dusting of snow on tourney day. Carter and I brought in five fish with a weight total of 16.95 pounds, which earned us a small check for 22nd place.
Many of the 259 teams entered didn’t catch a single legal bass. Twenty-two pounds was enough to capture first place.
By “Big G” standards, this winning weight is pathetic. Carter’s performance last weekend with usual partner Tracy Robinson in an Alabama Bass Trail tourney garnered first place with five bass weighing 30.33 pounds.
But this column isn’t about bass. It’s about addressing the contention that Lake Guntersville is America’s best crappie lake. Carter said the 900-mile shoreline and offshore structure produce “many many” honest three-pound crappies every year.
Those who spend the winter in Wisconsin glancing at winter’s brutality during commercials on TV fishing channels have seen Guntersville as the backdrop on numerous crappie shows over the past couple years.
Carter says Guntersville has surpassed Weiss Lake just up the road for the Alabama crappie crown. He lives and also guides on Weiss, so he should know. Crappies are called Sac-o-lait down in south Louisiana. These panfish typically have a five-year growth cycle. Lake Valmet has the numbers but not the size this year.
There are four sprawling reservoirs along the I-55 corridor working back north through the state of Mississippi. Lake Enid still held the black crappie record for years until Paint Rock Lake in east Tennessee gave up a 5.46-pound monster on Jan. 6.
Last time I fished Grenada Lake, I purchased a T-shirt proclaiming this lake as “home of the three-pound crappie” to commemorate the trip. Conditions were tough on Arkabutla this year. I have yet to fish Lake Sardis in northern Mississippi, which is just a short hop from Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.
This lake is definitely on the minnow bucket list for next winter.
Meanwhile, the crappies are just moving to the spawning beds on Lake Guntersville. If you leave right now, you can be on the water here in just 12 hours—if you don’t stop at Lake of Egypt in southern Illinois on the way south.
Driving home through Missouri this time last week, several promising waters whispered that lingering a few more days might be a good idea. Temperatures were in the mid-60s under a deep blue sky.
But hordes of ducks and skeins of geese were pushing north with purpose, convincing me we’re going to have an early spring.
Buddies tell me that local rivers have been open for several weeks, but water temperatures still have walleyes in a winter attitude. This bite will pick up shortly.
Meanwhile, my Dad used to say, “You gain a week on spring for every hundred miles travelled south.” This “old-guy wisdom” is still the gospel truth.